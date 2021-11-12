what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Even though data from the service sector has frustrated the market, the futures trades up 1.58% this morning, around 9:35 am. The also advances 0.25%, to R$ 5.4270.

In the United States, S&P futures advanced 0.18%, while those of the and 100 rose 0.23% and 0.24%, respectively.

Brazil registered this Thursday 188 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 610,224, informed the Ministry of Health. 15,300 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 21,924,598, added the folder.

The government will maintain the payroll exemption for another two months, as announced by President Jair Bolsonaro, without giving further details on how this would be done. The decision was taken after a meeting between the president, the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and representatives of some sectors.

Payroll exemption allows companies to reduce the social security contribution on workers’ wages from 20% to an amount between 1% and 4.5%. The measure is valid for 17 sectors of the economy, such as the textile, footwear, machinery and equipment, animal protein, civil construction, communication and road transport industries.

At the Congress, there is a project that extends the payroll tax exemption until 2026, whose author is Efraim Filho (DEM-PB) and Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG) as rapporteur. Efraim defended that Freitas’ opinion fits the two-year period announced by the government.

Services – The services sector declined by 0.6% in September, below the market’s forecast of a 0.5% increase. The annual figure was 11.4%, also lower than the expectation of 13.5%.

BNDES – The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) recorded a net profit of R$ 11.3 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2020, informed this Thursday the development institution.

Jair Bolsonaro – Travels to the UAE.

Paulo Guedes – Live interview for First Move with Julia Chatterley on CNN International; Interview with Shery Ahn, Bloomberg News Agency; Participates in the Business Council Brazil – United States.

Campos Neto – He lectures on Sustainability in the Financial World at the International Seminar “Sustainable Agribusiness in Brazil”, promoted by the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committees of the Federal Senate and Chamber of Deputies, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Light (SA:) – Light ended the third quarter of 2021 with a consolidated amount of R$ 364 million, which represents a growth of 167.6% compared to the amount calculated in the same period last year. O

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner reported a loss of R$172 million in the third quarter of 2021. The number reverses the loss of R$82.9 million in the same period in 2020.

Unipar (SA:) – Unipar’s reached R$ 788.1 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 404% compared to the same period last year. O

Unipar’s president, Mauricio Russomano, also stated that he is seeking a third project for self-production of energy from renewable sources, which should make the chemical company produce 70% of what it consumes by 2023.

Eztec (SA:) – The São Paulo developer Eztec obtained R$145.247 million in the third quarter of 2021, an amount 20.8% higher than in the same period in 2020. Ebitda was R$ 119 million, 20.2% higher on the same basis of comparison.

HOUSE:) – C&A recorded net income of R$243.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. With this result, the company reversed a loss of R$28.2 million in 3Q20. The Adjusted Ebitda was negative by R$ 13.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an improvement of 48.7% compared to the same period last year.

Cyrela (SA:) – Cyrela Brazil Realty closed the third quarter of 2021 with

Blue (SA:) – Azul recorded BRL 2.24 billion in the third quarter of the year, increasing losses compared to the same period last year, when the result was negative by BRL 1.22 billion.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras signed a contract with F&M Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Forbes & Manhattan, to sell the shares of the company that will own the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná, for US$ 33 million. Of this amount, US$ 3 million will be paid on this date, as a guarantee, and US$ 30 million, at the closing of the operation, subject to adjustments provided for in the contract, informed the oil company, in a material fact.

In addition, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Thursday that there was an informal conversation in the government about the privatization of Petrobras, citing the idea that the shares in the oil company held by BNDES would go to a poverty eradication fund.

CPFL (SA:) – CPFL Energia’s increased 6.2% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, to R$1.436 billion. The Ebitda was R$ 2.596 billion, an increase of 32.8%, while the company’s net operating revenue advanced 43.8%, to R$ 11.190 billion.

Course (SA:) – Rumo recorded a 70.4% drop in net income in the third quarter, to R$51 million. Ebitda reached R$903 million in the third quarter, down 18.9% year-on-year.

PagSeguro (NYSE:) – PagSeguro recorded net income of R$ 321.5 million in the third quarter of this year, up 22.1% over the same period last year. The company’s Ebitda was R$ 741.5 million, up 39.8% year-on-year.

Sanepar (SA:) – The Paraná Sanitation Company (Sanepar) reported R$267.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of 62.4% compared to the R$164.4 million reported in the same period last year. Ebitda reached R$ 592.1 million, an advance of 51%.

B3 (SA:) – B3 reported attributable to shareholders of R$1.17 billion in the third quarter, up 3.4% compared to 3Q20. Recurring net income reached R$1.3 billion, an increase of 13%.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:) (SA:)- ArcelorMittal has just announced an investment of R$4.3 billion in its Brazilian operation until 2024. The investments will be made in the Monlevade Plant, in the city of João Monlevade, and in the Serra Azul Mine, in Itatiaiuçu, both in Minas Gerais .

CCR (SA:) – CCR had a comparable of R$180.9 million in 3Q21, an increase of around 53% over a year earlier. The adjusted Ebitda rose 21.1%, to R$ 1.61 billion and the Ebitda margin evolved 3.3 percentage points, to 63.1%.

Energisa (SA:) – Energisa reported a consolidated balance of R$863.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, down 6.3% from the same period last year.

Being Educational (SA:) – Ser Educacional ended 3Q21 with an adjusted amount of R$7.455 million, reversing a loss of R$1.301 million calculated in the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda totaled 67.956 million, an advance of 24% compared to the same stage in 2020. Without adjustment, the Ebitda was R$ 79.036 million, an advance of 47.7% compared to a year.

Sabesp (SA:) – Sabesp reported a profit of R$468.6 million in the third quarter, 11.1% more than the gains registered a year before. Net revenue increased by 16.1%, reaching R$5.15 billion. The cash generation measured by Ebitda was R$ 1.79 billion in adjusted values, 18.2% above the same period in 2020.

Raizen (SA:) – Raizen recorded R$ 1.07 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 – equivalent to the third quarter of the year -, an increase of 149% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Cemig (SA:) – Cemig reported R$421.05 million in the third quarter of this year, a drop of 27% over the same period last year. Ebitda adjusted by the exclusion of non-recurring items, increased by 6.4% on an annual basis, to R$ 1.468 billion, while the Ebitda margin went from 20.76% to 18.51%, a reduction of 2.25 pp

Natura (SA:) – Natura released a R$ 272.9 million in the third quarter, a drop of 28.5% over the result of a year before, and an Ebitda of R$ 819.1 million. The company also announced a new share buyback program worth up to R$1.5 billion and is considering moving its main listing from B3 to the New York Stock Exchange, keeping BDRs listed in Brazil.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) – Magazine Luiza reported that its adjusted from July to September totaled R$22.6 million, almost 90% down from the R$215.9 million reported a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda dropped 37.5% yoy, to R$351 million. The Ebitda margin dropped from 6.8% to 4.1%.

American (SA:) – Americanas released one of BRL 240.6 million, a strong increase compared to BRL 36 million in the same period in 2020, when the tax effects account is included in the PIS/Cofins calculation basis.

Hapvida (SA:) – Hapvida had R$43.7 million from July to September, down 82.4% from a year earlier. During the period, the total loss ratio rose from 60.4% to 72.3%.

Alliar (SA:) – In the third quarter of 2021, Alliar presented gross revenue of R$ 321.2 million, an increase of 15.2% compared to the same period last year.