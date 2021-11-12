What will the minimum wage be in 2022?

Much has been speculated about the new value of the minimum wage in 2022. News portals and blogs have been bombarded with information about the historical readjustment that may take place next year, however, what will be the value of the minimum wage in 2022?

Minimum wage adjustment

Going straight to the point, it is still not possible to define exactly what the minimum wage will be next year. This is because the real readjustment occurs based on the accumulated National Consumer Price Index (INPC), an index responsible for measuring inflation in the country.

Thus, at the end of the year, the government should review the accumulated inflation over the last 12 months to determine what the real value of the minimum wage will be next year.

According to data from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in the country, of which 24 million are INSS beneficiaries.

The Federal Constitution determines that the national floor be corrected at least by the variation of the INPC of the previous year. However, this year the minimum wage was R$ 1,100 and did not replace last year’s inflation, because the correction applied by the government was 5.26%, but the inflation measured by the INPC was 5.45% in 2020.

Therefore, the minimum wage this year should have been R$ 1,101.95, however, the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, informed that the compensation of the R$ 2 owed by the government will be made at the end of this year. year, when a new Provisional Measure is edited correcting the salary for the next year.

New Expected Values

So far, the rise in inflation projects that the 2022 minimum wage should be R$1,200. The index is based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which rose from 8.4% to 9.1%, according to the latest update. The rate was released this week by the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget at the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago.

The latest forecast of the minimum wage for next year, according to a survey by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) predicted a 9.1% rise in inflation rates for the month of September, however, the new data for the month of October pointed to an increase of R$ 11.08% in inflation indices.

Thus, the new forecast for the minimum wage for 2022, according to accumulated inflation, points to an increase of R$121.66, that is, the minimum wage next year could jump from the R$1,100 paid this year to R$1,221.66.

However, the real value should only be released at the end of the year when the government will issue a new Provisional Measure reviewing the correction of the minimum wage based on the accumulated result for the last 12 months. It is also worth remembering that the government should add another R$ 2 due to the correction below inflation this year.