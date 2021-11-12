WHO Director-General says ending pandemic is ‘a matter of political will’

For Tedros Adhanom, the poor distribution of vaccines and the lack of initiative by developed nations to solve this problem are the root of the problem.

Jean-Christophe Bott/EFE Adhanom says 80 countries are unlikely to meet the target of 40% of the vaccinated population



The general director of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, stated this Thursday, 11, that he lacks “political will” and “courage” to put an end to the pandemic of Covid-19. The pandemic will end when the world decides to end it, because it’s in our hands. It is no longer a question of technology or science. It’s a matter of political will and courage”, said the director-general during the Paris Forum for Peace. For Adhanom, the poor distribution of vaccines across countries and the lack of initiative by developed nations to solve the problem are preventing the control of the coronavirus . “This has to be resolved. Vaccine inequality is epidemiological, economic and morally wrong. Inequality has to end if we are to end this pandemic”, pointed out Adhanom, who criticized what he called “vaccine nationalism”.

“Africa, as a continent, is seriously affected by inequality in vaccine distribution or vaccine nationalism. That’s an average vaccination coverage of 5 percent. This is very, very low”, he pointed out. The WHO target is that 40% of the population of all countries will be vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022. If global vaccination continues at this speed, 80 will not reach the proposed mark for this year. “Only when everyone is safe is each individual safe. It is in every country’s interest to ensure that the 40% target is reached, for the common good and whether we are really interested in ending this pandemic. ”