WHO says political will to end pandemic is lacking

Paris, Nov 11 (EFE).- The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreysus, said on Thursday that “the political will is lacking” to end the covid-19 pandemic, especially due to uneven distribution of vaccines, as in Africa.

The agency’s leader, who participated in a roundtable at the Paris Forum for Peace, lamented that vaccination coverage on the continent has been only 5% so far, in contrast to the situation in the countries that make up the G20, where the rate is at 80%.

Tedros assured that “it is reprehensible” from a moral point of view, as well as for the epidemiological and economic consequences.

“It is something that needs to be resolved,” said the director general of WHO.

The Ethiopian urged governments that have large stockpiles of immunization agents to share vaccines to reach 40% of the world’s population by the end of this year, and 70% by mid-2022.

Tedros warned that, if current trends are maintained, there will be around 80 countries in the world that will not reach 40% coverage by the end of 2021.

The WHO director-general reiterated that, after several months in which the pandemic seemed to recede, there is an increase in cases and that, currently, the numbers of incidence and deaths are high, with about 7,000 daily victims on the planet. .

“No country will be able to put an end, by itself, to this pandemic”, guaranteed Tedros, during the debate.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who participated in the same roundtable, assured that the “European Union is fully committed to solving this injustice” of unequal access to vaccines.

The official highlighted that, in recent days, the countries that make up the EU have managed to include over 200 million doses of immunizing agents to the Covax mechanism, promoted by the WHO, to deliver vaccines to the poorest nations in the world. EFE