WHO urges Europe to re-adopt restrictions to contain coronaviruses

The increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe in the last week worries the World Health Organization (WHO). In a press conference this Friday (12/11), the entity’s director of emergencies, Michael Ryan (featured photo), stated that some countries are in such a complicated situation that they will hardly have to go back on flexibilization measures.
“In Europe right now we have intense broadcasting,” Ryan said. “The more intense the social interactions and the more they occur in non-ventilated places, without the use of masks, the greater the risk, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage,” he said.
Approximately 2 million new cases of Covid-19 and 27,000 deaths from the disease were reported on the continent in the last week alone. The number of deaths represents more than half of all deaths that occurred in the world during this period.
Vaccination
The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted that the new coronavirus is spreading mainly in countries with lower vaccination rates, located in Eastern Europe. However, there is also an increase in cases in the western part of the continent, even in countries that registered good adherence and are among the best in the world in terms of vaccination coverage.
“Vaccines do not replace the need for other precautions. They are not ‘or’ vaccines, they are ‘and’ vaccines”, pointed out Ghebreyesus. The entity’s representative also stressed that immunization agents reduce the risk of hospitalization, serious illnesses and deaths, but do not completely prevent transmission.
“No country can simply vaccinate to get out of the pandemic. With the right mix of measures, it is possible for countries to find a balance between keeping transmission low and their societies and economies open,” he said.
See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:
Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images
Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images
At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Almost two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has undergone some changesGetty Images
Patients also started to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages
The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images
It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images
Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationpixabay
A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images
While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images
Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images
Most infected people who have taken the two doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages