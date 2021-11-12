WHO urges Europe to re-adopt restrictions to contain coronaviruses

The increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe in the last week worries the World Health Organization (WHO). In a press conference this Friday (12/11), the entity’s director of emergencies, Michael Ryan (featured photo), stated that some countries are in such a complicated situation that they will hardly have to go back on flexibilization measures.

“In Europe right now we have intense broadcasting,” Ryan said. “The more intense the social interactions and the more they occur in non-ventilated places, without the use of masks, the greater the risk, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage,” he said.

Approximately 2 million new cases of Covid-19 and 27,000 deaths from the disease were reported on the continent in the last week alone. The number of deaths represents more than half of all deaths that occurred in the world during this period.

Vaccination

The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted that the new coronavirus is spreading mainly in countries with lower vaccination rates, located in Eastern Europe. However, there is also an increase in cases in the western part of the continent, even in countries that registered good adherence and are among the best in the world in terms of vaccination coverage.

“Vaccines do not replace the need for other precautions. They are not ‘or’ vaccines, they are ‘and’ vaccines”, pointed out Ghebreyesus. The entity’s representative also stressed that immunization agents reduce the risk of hospitalization, serious illnesses and deaths, but do not completely prevent transmission.

“No country can simply vaccinate to get out of the pandemic. With the right mix of measures, it is possible for countries to find a balance between keeping transmission low and their societies and economies open,” he said.

