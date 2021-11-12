Why does Magazine Luiza’s (MGLU3) share plummet and Americanas (AMER3) soaring after the results of the 3rd quarter?

SAO PAULO – As in recent months, shares of companies exposed to e-commerce have registered this Friday (12) a trading session of strong volatility. However, it is worth highlighting, in the specific session, the movement between them has been extreme and in opposite directions, with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) seeing its shares fall by more than 10% and Americanas (AMER3) jumping after the result of the third quarter of 2021.

At 12:56 pm (Eastern time), MGLU3 was down 14.80%, to R$ 11.63, while AMER3 jumped 9.08%, to R$ 38.55, after having shot up more than 10% in good time. part of the session.

Magazine Luiza released its numbers for the third quarter of 2021 with an adjusted net income of BRL 22.6 million, a decrease of 89.5% compared to the BRL 215.9 million registered in the same period last year. But, more than that, the decrease in profitability and the slowdown in sales impacted analysts’ view of the result, in addition to the prospect of a more challenging economic scenario persisting.

“Disappointed, but not surprised,” Credit Suisse said in a report, noting that Magalu showed a worsening in revenue dynamics in its physical channel, with same-store sales showing a worse-than-expected negative performance. The drop in this concept was 14.6% year-on-year, compared to the bank’s low projection of 9%, while online was slightly higher than expected with own stock (1P) advancing by 7% year-on-year in terms of Gross merchandise sales (GMV) and the marketplace up 67% year-on-year.

“Profitability also left something to be desired with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 4.1% (compared to the previous figure of 6.8%), even excluding provisions”, points out Credit. “In short, we consider the result to be negative,” said analysts Victor Saragiotto and Pedro Pinto.

XP, in turn, highlighted that Magazine Luiza reported mixed results, with solid performance online but pressured margins.

Despite sales driven by the marketplace, sales at physical stores dropped 8% year-on-year, impacted by the macroeconomic deterioration.

In a press conference with journalists, Frederico Trajano, the company’s president, pointed out that the biggest margin is in the offline world, which is heavily impacted by the economy, which also affected the company’s numbers.

The company signaled a continuation of a challenging outlook in the channel due to the macro, but believes that the marketplace dynamics should remain robust.

Regarding profitability, the Ebitda margin dropped 2.5 percentage points on an annual basis, due to a gross margin pressured by the greater share of e-commerce (72% of sales, up 6 points on the annual basis) and inflation of logistics costs . Meanwhile, there was an increase in e-commerce marketing expenses and the performance of physical stores led to a lower dilution of operating expenses.

Net revenue totaled R$8.61 billion, up 3.7% and down 4.5% year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively. The numbers came in slightly below market consensus expectations, which hovered around R$8.7 to R$8.8 billion.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos, in turn, draws a parallel with the result of Via (VIIA3) released last Wednesday night (10), which caused the action to collapse, heavily influenced by the labor provision with strong impacts for its numbers. In addition to the provision, Levante emphasizes that there was weak growth in Gross GMV – which includes total sales made directly by the online company (1P), by partners who sell on the marketplace (3P) and physical sales – totaling R$ 11.075 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year, but down 2.9% quarter-on-quarter.

For the research house’s analysts, with due regard for peculiarities, the results of Magalu and Via followed a relatively similar dynamic. The weak growth of GMV and revenues reflects a more challenging macro for retailers (income elasticity of demand, credit, inflation) in addition to increased competition in the industry. “The basis for comparison has also become increasingly challenging, already under the harsh watermark of digital retail in the post-pandemic context”, they assess.

Levante emphasizes that the issue of labor liabilities in Via is a relevant point of distinction, but also points out that Magalu presented almost R$ 400 million in additional provision for inventories (approximately 5% of the average inventory in the period). “Apparently, the company prepared the balance to burn part of its inventory on Black Friday”, emphasizes the analysis team.

About Black Friday, by the way, Magalu highlighted seeing the event as a “premium product”, that is, with greater added value, in which the price variation and the impact of inflation are smaller. “The impact of food inflation is greater in the lower strata. The impact of food and product inflation affects the upper classes less”, pointed out at a press conference Frederico Trajano, the retailer’s CEO.

Going back to the third quarter numbers, the encouraging point for Levante was also the growth of the marketplace on a very strong basis, but it still “seems insufficient to complete the ‘half full’ of this quarter’s cup.”

For BBI, which highlighted the disappointment with Ebitda amid the more challenging macro scenario and inflationary pressures due to bottlenecks in the global supply chain, it assessed that the problems should continue into the fourth quarter and, potentially, into 2022, what the led to reducing its estimates, by 5% in the case of Ebitda.

When it comes to strategic initiatives, Bradesco BBI says there is progress. Despite this, he points out that concerns about demand and profitability should continue to hamper stocks. Therefore, it maintains a neutral assessment and a target price of R$17, still a potential increase of 25% compared to the closing of Thursday (12).

Americans: restructuring bearing fruit?

While Magalu has a strong decline, Americanas’ stock has soared. More than the R$ 568% increase in profit, which was largely explained by the inflation adjustment of the ICMS in the PIS/Cofins calculation basis, which added up to R$ 246.6 million in the balance sheet, the signs that the gains from the combination of digital and physical assets began to appear in the results reinforced a more positive view.

XP highlights that Americanas saw its total GMV rise 24% year-on-year (above its peers), driven by the 30% growth in online GMV and also by an improvement in the performance of physical stores.

Credit pointed out that the result was very much in line with market expectations, with a 6% increase in same-store sales, slightly above the 5% estimated by the bank, and also remembering that 18.4% of the sales area was still with restriction. However, the marketplace advanced 30%, about 5% below Credit’s estimate.

Another highlight was profitability, which improved by 1.4 percentage points compared to the second quarter, to 11.8%, although with a drop of 2.5 points in the annual comparison. The adjusted Ebitda, of BRL 743 million, in turn, increased by 13.8% in the quarterly comparison and practically stable compared to the same period in 2020.

Overall, BBI pointed to the result as positive, with GMV online standing above Mercado Livre (MELI34) and Magalu for the first time in a year. The bank expects this performance to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2021 on account of the weaker basis of comparison.

Challenges and opportunities for the sector

For BBI analysts, the diversification of Americanas’ online mix should be an advantage towards Black Friday this year due to the weakening of demand for more expensive items.

However, the bank says it remains cautious about the e-commerce sector in Brazil because of short-term challenges. In the case of Americanas, it still sees a limited increase in relation to its current target price of R$ 39 (a potential increase of only 10% compared to the previous day’s closing). Thus, the bank maintains a neutral recommendation for the role.

Drawing an overview for the sector, XP points out that even in a quarter marked by a strong base of comparison and greater competition, the companies’ online channels continued to grow in the annual comparison.

Looking at the online GMV metric, Via reported 33% year-on-year growth, above Americanas (30% up), Magalu (22% up) and Mercado Livre (28% up), driven by continued acceleration of your marketplace

(with an increase of 133%). However, in physical retail, GMV remains below 2019 levels despite the resumption of activities and greater customer traffic for Via (down 9%) and Americanas (down 3%), with Magalu being the exception (high of 9%).

Regarding profitability, Magalu had the worst Ebitda margin (4.1%) and Americanas (11.8%) recorded the best, while all companies burned cash in the quarter. Via, Americanas and Magalu had respective box burns of BRL 830 million, BRL 635 million and BRL 270 million, as a result of the reinforcement in stock levels for the end-of-year shopping season.

XP analysts have a neutral equivalent recommendation for the three shares, with a target price of BRL 10 for the VIIA3 share (still a potential increase of 62% compared to the previous day), of BRL 45 for AMER3 ( upside of 27%) and R$ 18 for MGLU3 (upside of 32%).

Credit continues with a recommendation equivalent to purchase both for Magalu, with a target price of BRL 15, and for AMER3, with a target price of BRL 42, while it reduced the recommendation for Via’s share on the day before to equivalent to a sale amid labor liabilities.

Bank analysts point out to recognize that the short term would be difficult for e-commerce companies in Brazil, given the

challenges imposed by the macroeconomic environment and difficult bases of comparison, and the results presented did not drastically change the view.

Still, they believe it is worth highlighting some factors that could support a slow and gradual improvement in brick-and-mortar stores. Demand for electronics and appliances is expected to remain weak; however, points out that Black Friday will not face mobility restrictions as was the case in 2020, supporting demand.

“In that sense, our recent conversations with industry participants were surprisingly better than

we were initially waiting. Overall, our channel checks showed good performance online on

in recent weeks”, they assess.

Third-party logistics operators have seen an important increase in transport demand, which, if translated into a GMV growth of the same magnitude, will represent an excess of market expectations, they point out. Thus, they reiterate the most positive view for both Magalu and Americanas, who have been facing a difficult year at the Stock Exchange.

Magazine Luiza’s shares are among the worst performers on the Ibovespa in 2021, down around 52%. Via retreats around 60% and Americanas loses 49%.

