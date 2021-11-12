Why has the price of butter increased so much in recent years?

If you are in charge of home shopping, you may have already noticed the high price of butter. And it’s not from today.

Between January 2015 and October 2021, butter rose 121.9%, according to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). It is 2.5 times the general inflation in the period (48.2%) and is far above other dairy products: milk and dairy products (59.9%) and long-life milk (68.8%). The increase is also greater than that of margarine (71.4%), which competes with butter.

What explains butter has become so expensive in Brazil, one of the largest milk producers in the world and owner of the second largest herd of cows on the planet?

To look for that answer, you need to take a few steps back and look at the big picture.

Former villain of healthy eating, butter underwent an upheaval and became one of the most sought after and profitable items in the dairy product chain. It all started with the fall of the reign of margarine, from the 1990s onwards, when several researches showed that the hydrogenation process of the oils used in margarine leads to the formation of trans fat. The consumption of this substance increases – and greatly – the risk of cardiovascular disease and other illnesses.

“There was a paradigm shift in consumption. Butter became more in demand, but there was not enough on the market”, explains Kennya Beatriz Siqueira, a researcher at Embrapa Gado de Leite.

An ugly duckling for dairy products, butter has become the main star of the party all over the world, the most desired, the most valuable and, at times, unavailable. And then a problem arises: the imbalance in the demand for fat and protein.

an unfair competitor

Butter is the result of separating the cream from cow’s milk – the cream – from the buttermilk, which is the liquid that is given off in the whipping process. Its composition is regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture. Only food produced with fat derived exclusively from milk, in a minimum percentage of 80%, can be called butter.

To produce a kilo of butter, about ten liters of milk are needed. This same fat is also used to make sour cream and some cheeses. Butter, therefore, competes with other products in the demand for fat.

Although they are absolutely different products, margarine and butter compete for the same market. And in quite uneven conditions.

The main raw material of margarine is vegetable oils that are hydrogenated and artificially flavored. As they are not required to inform which type of oil they use, industries can use a combination of cheap fats with less price fluctuations.

While the manufacture of butter in Brazil is highly fragmented, two conglomerates – BRF and JBS – concentrate more than 80% of the margarine market, with greater bargaining power in the purchase of raw materials and greater investment capacity.

Marcelo Henrique Thomé, commercial manager of Laticínio Alto Alegre (Verê-PR), highlights that butter needs to follow specific legislation. “It has requirements, it has classification: if it’s regular butter, if it’s extra butter, it’s going to be made only with cream or cream and whey. It’s very different from margarine, in which you don’t even know what you have,” he says.

He has been with the company for eight years, he claims that butter has become one of the most profitable products in the entire chain. “There was a change in the consumer profile. In addition, large industries also leverage consumption, and this ends up inflating,” says Thomé.

the year of the perfect storm

Although it is among the largest producers in the world, Brazil is not a great exporter of milk and dairy products. The sector does not enjoy the same financial incentives and government policies for food that have become commodities and have their production turned to export.

“The Brazilian dairy sector depends a lot on the progress of the Brazilian economy. What we produce is more for domestic consumption. When the economy grows, consumption and the sector also grow. When the economy shrinks, the sector is not doing so well,” explains Glauco Carvalho, a researcher at Embrapa Gado de Leite.

A kind of perfect storm formed in 2015, the year the price of butter skyrocketed. The combination of a shrinking economy (-3.5%), double-digit inflation (10.67%) and devaluation of the Brazilian real hit milk production in Brazil.

It was also from that same period that a change in the profile of milk production in Brazil began. In 2015, the number of animals destined for dairy production began to be significantly reduced: the herd lost 6.6 million cows milked between 2014 and 2018. “In 2015, it was the year in which production fell for the first time in a series from the IBGE that began in the 1970s”, highlights Glauco Carvalho.

The poor performance of the economy has led to a selection among milk producers. “Producers become more technified, producers become bigger. There is a bonus by volume, so whoever produces more milk receives a higher price for it. Whoever produces less receives a lower price”, adds the researcher from Embrapa.

Added to this is the pressure for land use. Exporting commodities becomes more advantageous than producing for the domestic market. This makes milk producers are forced to invest in more intensive, confined and higher productivity production systems.

“We are losing the medium producers. Either they become big or they leave the activity”, explains Kennya, a researcher at Embrapa Gado de Leite. “We follow this movement both by the number of producers and by the increase in the average production of liters. Many of those who remain in the activity have high investment”, completes Marcelo Henrique Thomé, from Laticínio Alto Alegre.

The richest consume eight times more

The increase in the price of butter was atypical, says economist and professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas Valter Palmieri Junior: “It’s one thing to understand general inflation. When gasoline goes up, the cost becomes more expensive and you have a chain reaction. The thing is to understand the price increase of something specific. The price of both butter and sour cream went up and never went down. It was very unusual,” he explains.

The average expenditure of each family on butter increased 73% between 2007 and 2018, according to data from the IBGE’s Household Budget Survey (POF, 2018). During this same period, spending on margarine decreased by 36%.

The numbers reveal the inequality in the consumption of these foods: the richest families, with a total income above R$14,000, consumed eight times more butter than the poorest, who are in the lower stratum, with a total income of R$1,900. Data are also from POF 2018.

Valter Palmieri Jr. points to an aspect that economists call “income elasticity”, ie, the ability to maintain consumption of a given product even when its price rises. “The consumer market for butter is formed by a group of people who continued to buy even with the increase,” he says.

With the pandemic, the consumption of dairy products increased under the effect of emergency aid. Again, demand greater than supply inflated the prices of dairy products. And the devaluation of the Brazilian currency also pushed up production costs: feed grains, fertilizers, genetic improvement and modernization.

For now, the increase in costs has not been fully passed on to the consumer, says Professor Valter.

*Read the full article in O Joio e O Trigo