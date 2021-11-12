Widow of Marília Mendonça’s uncle publishes notes left by her husband

Nayara Moura, widow of Abicieli Silveira, one of the victims of the air disaster that killed Marília Mendonça, used her Instagram this Thursday morning (11/11) to pay tribute to her husband.

She published several messages left by her companion and moved her followers. “Half of me went with you,” Nayara captioned.

Four days ago, Nayara also posted a tribute to Abicieli and Marília Mendonça. “Sadness took over my world and longing beats in my heart. I will remember you forever. Thank you my dear, for all the love, affection and care. I was very happy with you and we had the greatest gift, our little baby. Marília, you were an angel in my life and in everyone around you. Thank you for welcoming me into your family with open arms. Thanks for all the love. Thanks for everything! I will love you forever. Rest in peace”, he captioned.

