“Will play Series B”

Borja argued with Neymar at the end of the match in Itaquera. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

If the Colombian team’s 1-0 defeat was not enough, which stamped Brazil’s passport to the Qatar World Cup, Grêmio forward Miguel Borja suffered with the Brazilian fans.

The striker, who only entered the second half of the match, heard the fans present at the Neo Química Arena project Grêmio’s relegation to the second division. “Arerê, Borja is going to play Serie B”, the fans shouted to the player loaned by Palmeiras.

Borja defrauded Grêmio in the victory against Fluminense and is still out of clashes with América-MG (away) and Bragantino (home). The striker is available again against Chapecoense, on the 20th, away from home, for the 34th round.

It was against Chape, in the round, that the Colombian debuted and scored the first goal for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, in a 2-1 victory, in a penalty kick. The Gremista striker scored four times in the Brasileirão.

Colombia dries up Uruguay to stay in the classification zone

The defeat to Brazil left Colombia threatened in the South American Qualifiers. With 16 points in 13 games played, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda, will dry up Uruguay, which hosts Argentina, this Friday, in Montevideo.

If Uruguay wins, it will go to 19 points, jumping to fourth place. In this situation, Colombia would be in sixth place, even out of the possibility of playing the recap.

The Colombians return to the field next Tuesday, when they receive Paraguay, at the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, in Barranquilla.