Will there be farewell? After announcing his retirement, Rafael Sobis participates in training at Cruzeiro | cruise

Two days ago, Rafael Sobis was moved to tears after Cruzeiro’s victory over Brusque, in Série B. When he left the field, he announced his retirement, as he did on social networks. But the striker – suspended for the match against Vitória – normally participated in the training led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, this Thursday afternoon, at Toca da Raposa.

The striker’s decision to retire after Tuesday’s game took fans and club members by surprise. Therefore, since then, requests have grown on social networks for Rafael Sobis to say goodbye in another match.

Officially, Cruzeiro does not confirm whether the forward will be available for the final two games of Série B, against Sampaio Corrêa and Náutico. The tendency is for it to be at least against the Pernambuco team, the only duel in Mineirão.

1 of 2 Rafael Sobis participates in Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafael Sobis participates in Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

This Thursday’s work had only field reserves. Matheus Pereira, who is recovering from a fractured right elbow, continues to do physical work on the lawn. There is no provision for the lateral return, who continues with protection at the injury site.