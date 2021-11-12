Wilson, Castaway Ball, is sold for a million dollar auction

Wilson, the volleyball that kept the character of Tom Hanks in castaway, was sold at auction this week for a staggering sum.

The scenographic item was being offered at an auction by Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia, and was sold for the exorbitant amount of 230 thousand pounds (an equivalent to more than R$1.6 million reais).

The amount raised with the item surprised auctioneers, who expected bids ranging from $40 to $60,000 pounds (between BRL 289 and BRL 434 thousand reais).

The ball was in Hanks’ film, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis. castaway told the story of Chuck Noland, a man who stayed four years trapped on a desert island after surviving a plane crash.

To help your mental state and keep you company, Noland names a Wilson volleyball, and uses his bloody hand to draw a face on it. The man talks to the ball throughout the movie.

The description of the auctioned item reads as follows:

“The off-white volleyball (a kind of “faded” white) is heavily worn with paint applied to create a dirty and worn look. There is a dark brown and red “face” on the front, representing Chuck’s bloodied palm. This version features a pair of eyes, nose and mouth. the top is open, and a bunch of tobacco leaves have been inserted to replicate the appearance of hair. Several dots are present on the torn edges in front of the ball around the opening. This version of Wilson was placed in water for extended periods of time during filming, so the shape of the ball is slightly distorted, and the facial details are a little blurry compared to early scenes in the film.”

A Goblin costume in New York was also auctioned at the event

At the same event, the iconic elf costume of Will Ferrell used in Christmas comedy An Elf in New York, was bought by an unknown bidder.

Auctioneers did not expect more than bids of around $20 to $30,000 pounds (approximately R$147,000 to R$221,000).

The final bid surprised, however. In the end, the elf costume sold for nearly ten times the expected value: $218,832 pounds, or $1 and a half million reais.

The costume was originally used by Will during the production of the film, which was shot eighteen years ago.