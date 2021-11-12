Windows 11: How to prevent Windows 10 from receiving the update

Launched a month ago, Windows 11 continues to divide Microsoft fans internationally. While some users defend the promised security advances and the new look of the interface, now more modern, others understand that the platform is not yet mature enough for daily use. In that case, it might be a good idea to stay on Windows 10, even considering its upcoming “expiry date”—October 2025.

However, it is important to emphasize that, although the Windows 11 update is not mandatory and “push” for users at this first moment, it is possible that Microsoft will change its mind over time and, consequently, make millions of computers ” obsolete”. So how do you get the most out of Windows 10 without worrying about an “unauthorized” migration?

See how:

requirements

Before starting, it’s important to confirm which Windows 10 variant is installed on the machine in question, as each method requires a specific platform version. To check this feature, just open the “Run” application and type the term “winver”, hitting “Enter” right after.

A window with the summary of information should appear. If you are using Windows 10 Home, which is more popular among users, proceed using the Registry Editor. For professional versions of the platform, like Windows 10 Pro, follow the method of Group Policy Editor.

Blocking updates through the Group Policy Editor

Configuration window in Group Policy Editor on Windows 11. (Source: GHacks / Reproduction)Source: GHacks

In short, the following steps prevent Windows 10 from receiving new updates and remaining on version “21H1” until its official support expires. However, it is possible to modify the terms below and get new builds of the platform, such as “21H2”, if desired. Check out:

To get started, open a new instance of the “Run” application and type “gpedit.msc”. Forward, navigate the path “Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Windows Update for Business“. Double-click the “Select the desired feature update version” option and enable the respective policy. Fill in the first field displayed with “Windows 10” and then enter “21H1” in the second. Confirm the changes and close the window.

Blocking updates through Registry Editor

Registry Editor in Windows 10. (Source: GHacks / Reproduction)Source: GHacks

As with the previous topic, this method prevents Windows 10 from receiving new updates and sticks to a user-preset version — in this case, “21H1”. Before proceeding, however, it is recommended to perform a security backup of the Windows 10 registry unchanged, which will allow it to recover its original state in case any problem occurs in the process.

How to Back Up Windows 10 Registry

Open an instance of the “Run” application and type “regedit” to open Registry Editor. Then click on the “Computer” tab located in the upper left corner of the first column. Click on “File” on the top bar of the program and then on “Export”. Name the backup and choose a suitable location for its storage. Proceed to the next topic.

Modifying the Windows 10 Registry

start navigating the path “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > Policies > Microsoft > Windows > WindowsUpdate”, through the explorer in the first column on the left. Right click on “WindowsUpdate” and create a new DWORD (32 bit) value named “TargetReleaseVersion”. Next, change your data to “1”. Again, right click on “WindowsUpdate” and create a String value with the name “TargetReleaseVersionInfo”. Then change your data to “21H1”. Restart PC to save changes.

If you change your mind in the future, just access the DWORD value (32 bit) and change its data to “0”, disabling it. Alternatively, if you just want to receive new updates for Windows 10 and still avoid Windows 11, you must change the String value for the build preference — such as “21H2”.