Windows 11 SE cannot be reinstalled if removed by the user

Windows 11 SE is Microsoft’s bet against Chrome OS in the educational market, but it has an important limitation: it cannot be reinstalled if the user makes any changes or simply removes it from the notebook.

In addition, Microsoft also commented that IT administrators, governments and school owners simply won’t be able to install Windows 11 SE on PCs they already own. That’s because the new software must follow the pattern spread by Google.

In other words, the system can only be purchased together with new hardware and it will be “stuck” to that machine. The idea is basically the same that Microsoft already implements with Windows 10 or 11 in its ARM version, since common users cannot buy the software license.