Windows 11 SE cannot be reinstalled if removed by the user

Windows 11 SE is Microsoft’s bet against Chrome OS in the educational market, but it has an important limitation: it cannot be reinstalled if the user makes any changes or simply removes it from the notebook.
In addition, Microsoft also commented that IT administrators, governments and school owners simply won’t be able to install Windows 11 SE on PCs they already own. That’s because the new software must follow the pattern spread by Google.
In other words, the system can only be purchased together with new hardware and it will be “stuck” to that machine. The idea is basically the same that Microsoft already implements with Windows 10 or 11 in its ARM version, since common users cannot buy the software license.
Taking into account the new policy for Windows 11 SE, if an IT administrator at some school decides to test an alternative operating system on their machine, they won’t be able to switch back to Microsoft software.
Reinstalling Windows 11 SE will be blocked and it will no longer be possible to return the machine to its factory condition.
Of course, the educational focus makes a lot of people simply not interested in Windows 11 SE, but releasing the software widely could cause some users to test the software to “resurrect” older machines.
That’s because the main Windows 11 SE’s promise is to be so lightweight as the competitor Chrome OS. Anyway, as we’re talking about Windows… it won’t be long before someone will find a way to make an ISO of the new Microsoft software available.