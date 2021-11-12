Winning bet of more than BRL 18 million in Mega-Sena changes the routine of a city in the west of BA; residents look for the millionaire | Bahia

“I have no idea! All the people are wanting to know. Play for one, play for another, and we still don’t know it”, commented merchant Jailson Silva.

The bet was made in the only lottery house in the city, named Santo Expedito – the saint of impossible causes. And the residents start to make projections about who can be and where the new lucky one is.

The owner of the lottery house was advised by Caixa Econômica Federal and did not want to talk about it.

In front of the venue, no banner was placed and this Thursday morning (11) there was still the announcement of the draw that the lucky one participated. Those who checked the numbers don’t hide their frustration at not having been the winner.

“If it were me, I wouldn’t be here right now. I would be in another place, having fun”, said housewife Eliane Santos.

Valmir Santos says that he always makes the bet and knows most people who try a little feat in the lottery. According to him, the newest millionaire could even be someone who doesn’t live in the city, but played at the Angical lottery.

“It could be outsiders, who pass by, play the game and leave. Player here, I know everything. Who plays the most is Jorge, Jorge’s brother, Ademir… there’s a lot of players here. I play a lot, but this time it didn’t work for me”, he commented.

And if luck smiles on some, other people also believe they can win the lottery’s millionaire prize, like resident Bruna Vanessa, who will take advantage of what happened with the millionaire bettor and try his luck in the next lottery games.

“I don’t even play, how do you win? I only saw the luck of others. But now I’m going to play! Because if one of them won, for me to win is ‘easy’”, he said.

Contest 2427, held on Wednesday (10), paid R$90 million and included three other winning bets.

The dozens drawn were: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56.

In addition to Angical, the award also went to the cities of Benedito Leite (MA), Borbema (SP) and Goiânia (GO). Quina had 680 winning bets; each will receive R$ 11,418.47. The next draw will be on Saturday (13). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

