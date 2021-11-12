With a historic goal by Gabigol and controversy with refereeing, Flamengo wins Bahia at Maracanã

the game between Flamengo and Bahia, by the brazilian this Thursday, it had everything that national football usually offers: goals, dribbles, bad turf and, of course, complaints with referees. There was also time for Rubro-Negro to score goals with Gabigol, Michael and Andreas, and win 3-0. The football presented at Maracanã, however, was below the teams’ expectations.

Gabi scored 100th goal for Rubro-Negro

The game was open, with more chances for Flamengo, but many mistakes side by side. Renato selected a heavily modified team that had some of the flaws previously seen. Bahia, in turn, rarely managed to threaten Hugo, despite the space. Thus, the Rubro-Negro went to 57 points. Tricolor – which threatened not to return to the second stage due to the penalty given by the referee – follows with 36, one position above the Z4.

Arbitration aside, the match was historic for striker Gabigol, who scored for the 100th time for the club from Gávea. The shirt 9 arrived at Flamengo in 2019.

OPEN PLAY AND LACK OF CAPRICE

Flamengo, with a heavily modified team, and Bahia, threatened by the Z4, played a frank game in the first minutes. Both teams had their defenses exposed, but the lack of capriciousness in the final pass prevented great chances until the 25th minute, when Vitinho added Rodinei’s cross to the outside. The truth is that Hugo Souza and Danilo Fernandes did little work.

100 TIMES GABIGOL (WITH CONTROVERSY)!

Despite the open game, there were few real chances for a goal for the two teams in the first half. Thus, the only ball in the net was the result of a penalty kick, confirmed after a review in the VAR by referee Vinícius Gonçalves, for Bahia’s complaints. The referee understood that the ball hit defender Conti’s hand after a bicycle attempt by Diego, Flamengo’s number 10 shirt.

Gabigol, who had nothing to do with refereeing, charged with the usual category and made history: it was the attacker’s 100th goal with Manto – a mark achieved by 18 other athletes in the centenary history of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

After Renato’s team opened the scoreboard, the game lost intensity. As he headed for a quiet first-half final, Matheus Bahia fouled on top of Kenedy and received his second yellow card. Before the end, however, it was Tricolor that almost scored with Nino, but Hugo Souza defended it.

SECOND TIME IN THE FEATURE OF THE FLAMENGO

The expulsion did not change Bahia’s stance, which threw itself in search of at least one point. Thus, the game was made by Flamengo, who also started to count on Michael to take advantage of the spaces. After individual plays, the shirt 19 appeared in the area, took advantage of Vitinho’s pass and expanded to 12.

A few minutes later, Rossi elbowed Diego, who retaliated by catching him by the neck. The two were expelled, but only after the VAR review. With a lot of field to play, Flamengo kept the ball and created chances to expand. Bruno Henrique, Michael and Gabi tried without success.

With the match already drawing to a close, Andreas Pereira took the risk from outside the area to score a beautiful goal: 3-0, at 43, and the stoppage was resolved by Fla.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO 3X0 BAHIA – 31st ROUND OF BRAZILIAN

Date and time: 11/11/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Public/income: 8,793 paying / 9,488 gift / R% 376,517.50

Yellow cards: (FLA); Matheus Bahia, Conti (BAH)

Red cards: Diego (FLA); Matheus Bahia and Rossi (BAH)

GOALS: Gabigol (1-0, 31’/1ºT), Michael (2-0, 12’/2ºT) and Andreas Pereira (3-0, 43’/2ºT)

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Hugo Souza, Rodinei, David Luiz (Bruno Viana, 21’/2ºT), Gustavo Henrique and Ramon (Bruno Henrique, 21’/2ºT); Thiago Maia (Piris da Motta, 32’/2ºT), Andreas, Diego; Vitinho (Renê, 37’/2ºT), Kenedy (Michael, Halftime) and Gabigol.

BAHIA (Technician: Guto Ferreira)

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Daniel (Ronald César, 13’/2ºT), Lucas Mugni, Raí (Rossi, 13’/2ºT), Edson (Luizão, 23’/2ºT) and Juninho Capixaba (Renan Guedes, 28’/2ºT); Gilberto (Rodallega, 23’/2ºT)