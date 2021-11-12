With a leopard top, Graciele Lacerda appears glued in Zezé

Graciele Lacerda took advantage of Thursday (11), to share a “tbt” beyond special. In the records shared by the fitness muse, she appears glued to the groom, Zeze di Camargo, during a trip to the Pantanal.

The influencer’s look was due to a leopard print top and ‘camouflage’ pants. Graciele’s bold style, even generated a commentary in a tone of praise from one of the famous followers. “Oncinha with camouflage was perfect on you… Will I poor mortal mix the two kkkk”, joked the fan.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Furthermore, the couple also received many affectionate messages from internet users. “Blessed couple,” wrote one young man. “Beautiful, I miss you,” said another. “Beautiful, come more often, our land is beautiful”, commented another internet user.

Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Graciele Lacerda reveals Zezé’s jealous side

In time, Graciele Lacerda revealed a jealous side of Zezé Di Camargo. At the time, the fitness muse explained that it’s not an exaggerated jealousy, but the singer doesn’t like, for example, that she goes out alone.

“Zezé is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated. He doesn’t like me going out alone, wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he gets jealous. But when I’m next to him, it’s super calm”, she said, in an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine.

SEE MORE: Graciele Lacerda answers if it’s true that Zezé Di Camargo broke her private part