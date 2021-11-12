With full resumption of operations, profit shoots up 631% in the third quarter

THE BRalls (BRML3) reported net income of BRL 57.1 million in the third quarter of this year, a 631% jump over the amount registered a year earlier, according to the balance sheet released on Thursday (11), after the market closed.

During the period, the administrator of shopping malls it operated with 100% of open assets and with opening hours at 97.9% of the normal volume — in October it already reached 100%. The greater flow of customers is reflected in the company’s indicators.

Adjusted Ebitda (Earnings Before Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) was 189.4 million in the third quarter, an increase of 83% over the balance of BRL 116 million in the same period in 2020, still quite marked by the pandemic of Covid-19.

Net revenue totaled R$306.6 million, an increase of 47.6% when compared to the third quarter of last year.

According to BRMalls, with the reduction of restrictions and the resumption of operations, it was possible to observe the recovery of rental revenue over the months of 2021.

Share buyback

In order to optimize capital allocation, BRMalls approved in September 2021 a share buyback program of up to 42,186,434 shares, representing 5% of the total shares outstanding on the market, in a period of up to 12 months.

According to the company, the operation aims to acquire common shares to be held in treasury in order to maximize the company’s cash allocation, generating value for its shareholders.

See BRMalls earnings release: