With great performance, Sampaio Corrêa wins Vila Nova and forwards permanence in Series B

Dominant since the beginning of the match, Sampaio Corrêa opened the scoring at Castelão with just three minutes of the first half: Roney risked a shot from the edge of the area, the ball swerved on Rafael Donato, deceived goalkeeper Georgemy and ended up in the back of the goal. In the final stage, Tricolor kept the pressure on and guaranteed the victory, with Pimentinha extending the advantage in the 13th minute, and Léo Artur closing the score in the 27th minute.

With the second consecutive victory, Sampaio Corrêa’s team rose to 10th place in Série B and reached 46 points, eight more than Londrina, the team with the best campaign in the relegation zone. Mathematically, the Tricolor has not yet avoided the fall, but the probability has become quite remote, below 0.2%, according to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Vila Nova, in turn, dropped to 13th place in Segundona, with 44 points, and still need a victory to avoid any risk of relegation to Serie C.

Sampaio Corrêa and Vila Nova return to the field on Monday night (15), from 6 pm, in commitments valid for the 36th round of Série B. While Tricolor faces Náutico at Estádio dos Aflitos, in Recife, in a duel with radio broadcast AM lookout and full coverage of the Immiral Sport, Vila Nova receives Vasco at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga Stadium (OBA), in Goiânia.

The game

Excited with the support of fans at Castelão and the possibility of forwarding their stay in Serie B, Sampaio Corrêa needed just three minutes to open the scoreboard against Vila Nova. After being launched by Watson on the right wing, Pimentinha called the mark and made a pass to measure for Roney, who risked the kick on the edge of the penalty area and had Rafael Donato deflected to deceive goalkeeper Georgemy, who could not avoid the tricolor goal. Shortly after, at eight, Tubarão lost a great chance to extend the advantage: after an error in the ball, Georgemy cut a cross from Eloir to Ciel, but the ball fell to Rony, who headed for coverage and almost scored a beautiful goal.

At an impressive pace, Sampaio Corrêa accumulated lost opportunities against an uninspired Vila Nova. On minute 12, Georgemy got out of the goal badly in a corner kick and Allan Godói managed a deflection with his head, which passed close to the right post. At 14, Pimentinha reversed the game to Roney, who faced the mark on the left wing, risked the cross kick and almost scored the second goal for Tubarão.

Over time, Sampaio Corrêa’s team reduced the pressure, however, Vila Nova didn’t have much strength to suffocate the team from Maranhão. Tigre only managed to scare Tubarão after 17 minutes, with Diego Tavares, who received a pass from Alesson in the penalty area and sent the ball over the goal. Sampaio, on the other hand, would only create a good goal chance after 38 minutes: Ciel risked a strong kick from the edge of the area, and Georgemy, well positioned, held on tight.

Sampaio maintains pressure and achieves big victory at Castelão

The match scenario did not change in the second half: while Sampaio Corrêa pressed for the second goal, Vila Nova was concerned only with the defense, without offering any danger in the counterattack. After so much insistence, Tricolor extended their advantage in the 13th minute, with Pimentinha, who pulled the counterattack, tabled with Léo Artur and kicked from the edge of the area, with no chance for Georgemy.

Even with the victory underway, Sampaio Corrêa did not back down and continued to create chances. Léo Artur, in the 20th minute, finished from far away, and the ball took paint off Vila Nova’s right post. Shortly after at 27, after an error in the ball out of Vila Nova, Betinho made a beautiful shot for Pimentinha, who gave a pass just in time for Léo Artur to deflect the ball in the small area and score the third goal by Tubarão.

After the third goal, the match had a considerable drop in pace, but that didn’t stop Sampaio Corrêa from pressing Vila Nova in search of the fourth goal. Maurício, in the 38th minute, took a free kick with category and forced Georgemy to stretch all the way to palm the ball, which was on its way to the left corner. At 40, Léo Artur risked the kick on the right wing and almost scored an anthological goal at Castelão. After that, Sampaio just waited for time to pass to confirm a great victory at home and practically seal the permanence in Serie B in 2022.

DATASHEET

SAMPAIO CORRÊA: Luiz Daniel; Allan Godói, Nilson Junior and Éder Lima; Watson (Maurício), Betinho, Ferreira and Eloir (Léo Artur); Pimentinha (Gabriel Popó), Roney (Jean Silva) and Ciel (Jackson). Coach: João Brigatti

NEW VILLAGE: Georgemy; André Krobel, Rafael Donato, Renato Silveira and Willian Formiga; Pedro Bambu (Tiago Real), Éder and Arthur Rezende (Kallyl); Diego Tavares (Kelvin), Alesson (Alan Grafite) and Pedro Junior (Rafael Silva). Coach: Higo Magalhães