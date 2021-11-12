With La Niña, dollar and concern about the global offer on the radar, coffee advances…

High was recorded for Arabica and Conilon, in addition to the physical market that accompanied

The Arabica coffee futures market ended the trading session this Thursday (11) with a significant appreciation for the main contracts on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US). Prices registered a 3.19% increase, in another day marked by concerns about the world’s largest coffee producers, in addition to a session marked by the devaluation of the dollar against the real.

March/22 had a high of 660 points, traded at 213.30 cents/lbp, May/22 had a high of 640 points, quoted at 213.95 cents/lbp, July/22 had a high of 640 points, worth 213.95 cents /lbp and july/22 recorded an increase of 635 points, worth 214.20 cents/lbp.

The Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this Thursday (11) 90% chance of occurrence of a La Niña in the coming months, increasing concerns about the conditions of the coffee park. The rains in recent weeks were enough to make up part of the water deficit, but they did not recover the plant’s productive power, and for this reason the 2022 harvest is still surrounded by uncertainties.

“Coffee prices also rose today after the US Climate Prediction Center said the La Niña weather pattern in the equatorial Pacific would likely increase sharply over the next three months. A stronger La Niña could lead to prolonged droughts in America South, which reduces the production of coffee”, highlighted the analysis of the international website Barchart.

In Brazil, Itaú BBA released a market analysis on Thursday, also drawing attention to La Niña. According to the consultancy, the phenomenon is characterized by increasing the volume of rain in Colombia and Vietnam, which could bring even more problems to the world’s coffee supply.

In addition to the climate, Itaú BBA highlighted the high cost of production in Brazil and the logistical bottlenecks that should continue to impact shipments in the long term. + Itaú BBA maintains a high scenario in coffee and highlights concern with production costs, logistics and La Niña

Still on the fundamentals, Barchart also highlighted the strength of the Brazilian real generated coverage of short positions in the coffee futures market. The real rose to a 5-week high against the dollar today, discouraging exports from Brazil’s coffee growers.

In London, the trading session was also marked by strong appreciation and contracts ended the day with a gain of 3.48%. January/22 had an increase of US$ 77 per ton, worth US$ 2292, March/22 had an increase of US$ 62 per ton, quoted at US$ 2227, May/22 had an increase of US$ 58 per ton, worth US$ 2199 and July/22 had an appreciation of US$ 55 per ton, worth US$ 2192.

In the case of conilon, prices continue to be supported by the reduction in exports from Vietnam. Coffee exports from Vietnam, the biggest producer of robusta, in October fell 1.1% compared to September, according to data reported by the government on the day. Coffee shipments in the first ten months of this year dropped 4.2% from the previous year.

In Brazil, the physical market had a day of appreciation in part of the country’s commercial markets.

Type 6 hard drink bica race had a high of 0.80% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,265.00, Varginha/MG had a high of 1.56%, worth R$ 1,300.00, Campos Gerais/MG registered appreciation of 1.59%, quoted at R$ 1,274.00, Franca/SP’ had a high of 2.36%, worth R$ 1,300.00. Poços de Caldas/MG registered a drop of 0.81%, worth R$1,230.00.

The peeled cherry type had a drop of 0.72% in Poços de Caldas/MG, traded for R$1,380.00, Varginha/MG had a drop of 1.48%, worth R$1,330.00. Guaxupé/MG maintained stability for R$1,325.00, Patrocínio/MG maintained it for R$1,345.00 and Campos Gerais/MG maintained it for R$1,314.00.

