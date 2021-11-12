With slaughterhouses maintaining aggressiveness in cattle purchases, the price for the arroba continues to rise • Portal DBO

This Thursday, November 11th, following the trend started from last Monday, the Brazilian live cattle market registered new upward movements in the arroba prices, informs IHS Markit.

Many slaughter units are now reporting difficulty in finding shipments in larger volumes, reports the IHS.

“The scarcity in the supply of animals ready for slaughter continues to encourage adjustments in the slaughterhouses’ purchase indications”, says the consultancy, adding that industries are looking to fill their rosters beyond next week’s national holiday.

In this context, with a view to not shortening or even harming the adequate advance of slaughter schedules, some slaughterhouses were more aggressive in cattle purchases, aligning current prices with the maximum seen in the first half of 2021.

Although there is caution on the part of the purchasing end in carrying out cattle herd purchases, beef sales have been showing recovery in the domestic market and, at the same time, exports are also showing signs of recovery, even without the return of the Chinese, notes the IHS.

Inside the gates, some ranchers began to withhold cattle herd offers, contributing to the heating of the arroba.

“After liquidating a large part of the finished animals that were in the trough, the lots that had not reached the ideal weight for slaughter were relocated to pastures”, reports the IHS, which draws attention to the return of rain in livestock regions, which made it possible to fatten with grass.

So, the consultancy continues, the focus of producers is to try to bargain higher prices in order to mitigate the losses generated by the sharp drops in arroba prices over the past two months.

Tour through the squares – Among the main livestock regions in Brazil, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, there is already a meatpacking plant operating on the counter with the arroba at R$ 300 (gross value, payment in cash), informs IHS.

In Minas Gerais, market more accommodated after reaching the current maximum.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the reference is now R$300/@, gross value, in installments, due to the need for slaughterhouses to fill in the slaughter schedules for next week.

In Mato Grosso and in the squares of Goiás, the market already operates with values ​​around R$ 280/@ for Funrural discounts.

Especially in Goiás, due to the scarcity of supply, the lot size, quality and weight are decisive for differentiated prices, reports the IHS.

Between the squares in the North and Northeast regions, the market continues with steady demand and prices are also rising.

On the B3 stock exchange, the intensity of the increases seen in the physical market continues to favor the upward trajectory of futures prices.

After closing the last session with solid highs, the market has been operating in this Thursday’s session in a positive field, with the first contract month that serves as a basis for the spot (Nov/21) above R$300/@, informs IHS.

Wholesale, the prices of the main beef cuts remained firm, although only the needle tip has outlined a new high this Thursday.

Anticipations of purchases of merchandise by distributors and retailers (due to the upcoming holiday) have supported meatpacking industries to accommodate some more price hikes.

“There are no longer reports of leftover goods, as slaughters were reduced due to the regulation adopted by many meatpackers after the Chinese embargo”, clarifies the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Thursday, November 11, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$294/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 276/@ (on demand)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 278/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 276/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at R$276/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 251/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at BRL 276/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 252/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 266/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 253/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$265/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 251/@ (on demand)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 261/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 246/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at R$276/@ (deadline)

cow R$ 266/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at R$ 281/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 261/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$ 286/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 276/@ (on demand)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 271/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 276/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$ 284/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 274/@ (on demand)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$297/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 282/@ (on demand)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$297/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 282/@ (on demand)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at R$ 268/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 258/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at R$ 268/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 253/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at BRL 271/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 259/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at R$ 274/@ (deadline)

cow at R$264/@ (deadline)

TO-Grupi:

cattle at R$ 271/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 261/@ (on demand)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 269/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 254/@ (on demand)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 271/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$ 266/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 246/@ (on demand)