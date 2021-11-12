Without a word, Crespo’s goalkeeper coach exposes a bad relationship with the São Paulo board

São Paulo surprised its fans last October by announcing the resignation of Argentine Hernán Crespo and hiring the idol Rogério Ceni hours later. Despite the team being going through a bad phase in the Brazilian Championship, Crespo had credit with the fans after the Paulistão title at the beginning of the year, which took the club out of a line of nine years without achievements.

Almost a month after the coach’s resignation, Gustavo Nepote, the coach of goalkeepers for the Argentine’s coaching staff, spoke for the first time about their relationship with the Tricolor board. In an interview with Veo Noticias, Gustavo admitted that the atmosphere was heavy at the club in the last weeks of work.

At the time, the São Paulo team had five consecutive draws, and the lack of positive results made the relationship between Hernán Crespo’s coaching staff and the São Paulo board to become increasingly cold.

Despite the bad weather, Gustavo Nepote guaranteed that the experience of working in São Paulo was beautiful, in addition to having been a great learning experience for his career. The goalkeeper coach also said that the idea of ​​Hernán Crespo’s coaching committee is still working at clubs outside Argentina. They have just rejected offers from Racing and San Lorenzo and only a good proposal from River Plate could change that scenario.

After the departure of the coach, things don’t seem to have improved much for São Paulo. With the draw against Fortaleza last Wednesday (10/11), Tricolor remained in the 14th position of the Brazilian Championship, being just five points away from the feared relegation zone.