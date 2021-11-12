Without clues, agent defines Cano and Lorenzo’s embrace: “A very sad image of those who believed in Vasco’s return” | Vasco

With a contract to expire on December 31, Germán Cano left a flea in the back of Vasco’s ears after the 3-0 defeat by Vitória, on Wednesday. Minutes after the final whistle, he starred in a moving scene alongside his 3-year-old son Lorenzo. He went to get him behind one of the goals, picked him up and then put him on the ground. They embraced, talked for a long time, and the little one seemed to feel his father’s sadness, consoling him.

The truth is that the 33-year-old has valued a lot in these two seasons in Brazil and his future is uncertain. Despite the identification and the public desire to follow Vasco, Cano has the highest salary of the cast, and staying in Serie B will make Vasco’s financial situation even more difficult.

In 2020, in his first season in Brazil, Cano scored 24 times in 51 games and earned the nickname Máquina de Goals. This year, the number dropped to 19 recorded in 48 matches. During these almost two years, he has not been the absolute protagonist since Nenê’s return, announced in September.

Cano receives affection from his son after another defeat by Vasco

In front of the spotlight turned to the Argentine, the ge looked for his manager, José Constanzo. Although she avoided dealing with the future, Constanzo, who is in Brazil and will stay here until the next 16th, mentioned the fact that the client’s bond is in its last days and defined in words the strong embrace of Cano and Lorenzo.

– Germán terminates his contract. It’s a topic we’ll talk about after the last round. The image is of a professional who is very sad about what happened. He believed that Vasco would return to Serie A – he said.

In a recent interview with ge, at the end of October, Cano made clear his will to follow Vasco in 2022. This, however, occurred when Vasco showed signs of returning to Serie A. After the declaration, the Argentine wasted a decisive penalty against Guarani and was booed in São Januário in front of Botafogo.

– I already told you I want to stay. It’s not up to me. You have to talk to the president,” Cano said.

Cano desolate after the defeat by Vitória

Last Sunday, after the defeat by Botafogo, director Alexandre Bird, who left Vasco this Thursday, planned a meeting with businessman José Constanzo, who is in Brazil. The leader, however, will not follow Vasco in 2022, which tends to delay negotiations for renewal.

Cano arrived in Rio de Janeiro in an apotheotic way, on January 6, 2020. Many Vasco residents received him with the shouts of “Uh, that’s cool, Germán Cano is a top scorer”. The celebration with Lorenzo’s L soon went viral, and the player became an idol not only for his many goals, but also for his attitude off the field.

He distributed food in Morro do Tuiuti, a community neighboring São Januário, raised the rainbow flag when celebrating a goal in the game that Vasco paid a series of tributes to the LGBTQIA+ movement and was always extremely affectionate with the children.