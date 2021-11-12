Without playing on the weekend, Atlético-MG cancels training and gives players off this Friday | athletic-mg

But on Saturday there is the return of activities, and at 10 am, followed by training on Sunday and a trip to Curitiba on Monday. Atlético does not enter the field in this 32nd round, as the match against Bahia was postponed to December 2nd. Galo will have Athletico-PR, away, on the 33rd, only on Tuesday, at 4 pm (Globo Minas it’s the ge transmit the confrontation).

Galo announced the cancellation of the Friday activity around 12:30 pm. The training was scheduled for 15:30. A rare break in Atlético’s calendar, whose last reasonable space of time between one game and another was at the end of August and beginning of September, between Bragantino (away) and Fortaleza (away), in the Brazilian Nationals.

On Thursday, Atlético’s re-presentation was in regenerative training at the academy. Mariano and Nacho Fernández were active in physical therapy, both recovering from muscle discomfort in the left thigh. The lateral played against Corinthians, but left in the second half. The shipowner wasn’t even listed. For Tuesday, it is certain that Cuca will not have Guilherme Arana (suspended) and the quartet summoned: Alonso, Franco, Savarino and Vargas.