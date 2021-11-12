Without reducing CO2, the advance of the sea puts 50 cities in the world at risk, including 7 in Brazil, says research

RIO — A rise of just 3°C ​​in global temperature could transform some of the world’s best-known spots into partially or completely submerged landscapes in the coming centuries, affecting up to 10% of the world’s population. That’s because, as the planet heats up rapidly and the ice caps melt, the level of the oceans consequently rises, potentially advancing on cities and engulfing coastal populations. With an eye on climate projections for the future, Climate Central, a non-profit research group, recently published a study with impacting images and videos that show how far the sea can advance on about 50 cities considered vulnerable in the coming decades, if targets for reducing carbon emissions are not met.

With a coastline of more than 7,000 km in the Atlantic Ocean, Brazil appears in the 17th position among the most vulnerable in the Climate Central list. The cities identified as most susceptible to flooding by the tide are Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Recife (PB), Fortaleza (CE), Porto Alegre (RS), Salvador (BA), Santos (SP) and São Luís (MA) . According to a report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in August this year, Recife is the Brazilian capital most threatened by the advance of the sea, ranking 16th among the most vulnerable cities on the planet.

Published in the journal Environmental Research Letters in collaboration with Princeton University, in the US, and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, in Germany, the images from the Climate Central study make comparisons that range from scenarios considered more optimistic, with the an increase of 1.5°C in the planet’s average temperature — the limit proposed by the Paris Climate Agreement —, to the most pessimistic, if no measures are taken to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050. In this scenario, the planet’s average temperature it can reach 3°C in this century.

From the optimist to the most pessimistic: Understand the five scenarios for the future of the planet outlined by the UN environmental report

“World leaders have a fleeting opportunity to help or betray the future of humanity with the actions taken today on climate change”, says the chief scientist of Climate Central and the main author of the report, Benjamin Strauss. “Robust and immediate measures for a clean and climate-safe world economy can help billions of people, preserving cities and entire nations for the future. Today’s choices will define our path.”

The work can be viewed on the Picturing Our Future website (“Portraiting Our Future”), where users can select hundreds of images of risky locations around the world, including financial centers, stadiums, museums, temples and churches, and other buildings historically or culturally significant.

Challenge: ‘We have to avoid the worst and prepare for the inevitable in relation to the climate crisis,’ says Vice President of the European Commission

According to the study’s data, about 510 million people currently live on land that could be affected by high tide floods, even with the most optimistic of scenarios. At the most pessimistic, this number reaches more than 800 million people, about 10% of the global population. The study’s simulations, however, do not take into account physical barriers, such as dykes and cliffs, capable of holding back the advance of water, something that scientists point to as fundamental in future urban projects to avoid aggravating the impacts caused by the advance of the sea. due to global warming.

Projections also indicate that the region to be most affected is Asia, with China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia among the most vulnerable countries in the long term. These, by the way, are nations that have adopted additional coal-burning capacity in recent years, as the researchers point out. Asian countries constitute 8 of the 10 major nations most at risk, according to the survey.

Extreme Events: UN climate change report coincides with catastrophic fires in the US, Russia and Southern Europe

In addition, small island nations are threatened with near-total loss. Under the most alarming backdrop, the Bahamas, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Cayman Islands, Tuvalu — whose Foreign Minister Simon Kofe delivered a knee-deep in-sea speech during COP26 on Wednesday — between others face a threat of 90% exposure. In the best-case scenario, with warming of 1.5°C, that number still exceeds 60% and puts these nations at imminent risk.

“Sea level rise threatens our heritage. Not just the ancient heritage, but the cities we live in today, where our actions today are paving the world for the next generation,” says the study’s co-author and professor from the Potsdam Institute, Anders Levermann.

Sertão Rio de Janeiro: Impact of climate change could make the North and Northwest of Rio semiarid

Despite the worrying numbers and images, the study makes it clear that these changes could take many years, even centuries, to unfold. However, such consequences will be directly determined by the actions taken by humanity in the coming years, which may be irreversible. That’s because the carbon already present in the atmosphere is enough to make the sea level rise by about 2 meters in the next century, according to IPCC projections. This number can reach 5 meters in 2150 if no significant changes are made.

*Intern under the supervision of Leda Balbino