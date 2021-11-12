Without semiconductors, Volkswagen suspends production at the PR factory

(Volkswagen/Disclosure)

Volkswagen suspended production at the São José dos Pinhais (PR) plant for ten days, since last Tuesday, 9.

The unit produces the sports utility vehicle (SUV) T-Cross and until now was being privileged by the group with semiconductors that arrived in the country, but the stocks ran out.

The 2,100 workers from both shifts are on collective vacation.

At the São Bernardo do Campo plant, in ABC Paulista, 1.5 thousand employees have been on lay-off (suspended contracts) since the beginning of the month and the layoff must be maintained until March. During this period, the production line works with only one shift.

According to the Metallurgist Union of Curitiba and Region, the Paraná factory had only stopped production due to lack of components for 10 days in June and three days during the week of the October 12th holiday.

In all, there are currently 6,400 workers in the production area of ​​several automakers at home due to the lack of semiconductors, a problem that affects the global automobile industry and should be extended until the end of next year.

The number represents 6.3% of the entire workforce of the manufacturers, currently comprising 102.6 thousand workers, including administrative personnel.

Chip shortage will continue until end of 2022

“We will have to live with this problem throughout the year 2022”, admitted, on Friday, the president of Volkswagen Latin America, Pablo Di Si.

On that day, he announced a new investment plan for the region, worth R$ 7 billion between 2022 and 2026, which will be spent on new products, digitization and research and development of ethanol for use in hybrid and electric cars.

In a statement released this Wednesday, Volkswagen informs that, in recent months, the company has been working intensively, in partnership with the matrix and suppliers, to minimize the effects of the shortage of semiconductors for production in its factories in the region.

“However, the current scenario does not show the path towards a definitive solution aimed at normalizing the supply of chips.”

Fiat also placed 1.8 employees at the Betim (MG) plant on lay-off for three months as of October 1st.

At the General Motors unit in São José dos Campos (SP) the same measure was adopted for 700 workers, as for 300 at the Renault plant in São José dos Pinhais (PR).

In addition, in recent weeks the French manufacturer has opened a voluntary redundancy program (POS) for 250 employees.

Honda also offered incentives for the departure of workers from the Indaiatuba and Itirapina plants, both in São Paulo, but did not disclose a target for adhesion.

