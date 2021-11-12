World’s Most Premature Baby Joins Guinness Book

A baby, born at the 21st week of gestation, between the 4th and 5th month, is now part of the Guinness World Records 2021 as a champion in survival. Curtis Means is 1 year and 5 months old, but when he was born, doctors said he had less than a 1% chance of living.

The child was born at the University of Alabama Hospital (USA) and was the twin of a girl. C’Asya Means could not resist and died the second day after giving birth. The boy was born with 420 grams, the equivalent of the size of a soccer ball.

The child received medical care to help him breathe, regulate his body temperature, and feed. After about three months, doctors managed to get him off the ventilator and nine months later, he was discharged.

“Curtis defied all scientific odds,” said Colm Travers, a physician and assistant professor in the Division of Neonatology who helped with care and treatment.

He was born exactly one month after the most premature baby in the world, from whom he took the title. Before the two, the record remained unchanged for 34 years.

About 15 million babies are born prematurely every year worldwide. In Brazil, 340,000 are born before their time, which represents about 12% of the total number of births in the country each year. A complete gestation ranges between 37 and 42 weeks. The baby is considered premature when born before the 37th week of pregnancy.