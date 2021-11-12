Worship in honor of Marília Mendonça gathers family and friends: “Sem choro”

Marília Mendonça’s mother asked for a joyful celebration that honors her daughter’s spirit; Look

Family, friends and close people gathered in a service in honor of the Marília Mendonça this Thursday (11) at the Assembly of God Church, in Goiânia.

On social media, moments of praise were shared with fans.

“Cult of praise in gratitude for the life of our dear Marília. Once again together for you!”, said the friends mahara and Maraísa who went up on stage and sang [veja o vídeo no final].

“‘Today there’s no crying. Marília wouldn’t want anyone crying here! Today is to be thankful for the 26 years that Marília stayed with us,’ said Ruth, Marilia’s mother and a strong woman! Thank you for so much, Marilinha” , said another friend quoting a statement from the singer’s mother.

To G1, one of the pastors who performed the ceremony, Vilma Mello, told that she was very close to the country and stated that Marília Mendonça used to frequent the space.

“We are going to worship God. Let us value you, because she is no longer here with us. And the joy we have today is because she went in peace. She met Jesus, so we know she was saved”.

Look:

EMOTION

John Leno, firefighter who rescued the singer Marília Mendonça on the day of his fatal accident, he would go to the artist’s show in Caratinga — Minas Gerais.

The professional, who was a big fan of the country singer, told G1 in an interview that this was the second time he would go to a concert by the artist, but he ended up needing to rescue her.

“When we found out that another one was coming [show] on here [em Caratinga], my wife went crazy. I even called a military man, who was even the first to get on the aircraft, for him and his wife to go with us”, he said