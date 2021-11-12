Xavi says ‘yes’, and Daniel Alves is in the process of setting a return to Barcelona

Daniel Alves is close to returning to Barcelona after Xavi Hernández approved the Brazilian’s signing, sources confirmed to ESPN

O Barcelona resumed negotiations to hire Daniel Alves after Xavi Hernández himself gave the green light for the operation. The information was confirmed by a source to ESPN.

Last Thursday (11) club officers had guaranteed that the Brazilian’s return to Camp Nou was ruled out, but a source close to the negotiation explained to ESPN that in the last few hours the conversations have turned upside down and everything can be settled in the next few hours.

The contract is not yet closed, but the source told the ESPN that negotiations are advanced since Alves would put many facilities on the table to fulfill his desire to return to what was his home between 2008 and 2016.

According to the same source, Xavi gave the agreement to the negotiation because he believes that Daniel Alves’ experience and leadership can help a lot in the growth of young athletes in the squad, such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gabi, Nico, Araujo or Sergiño Dest.

The side agreed his termination with the São Paulo last September and has since publicly shown that he would like to return to Camp Nou. The 38-year-old player would arrive for free and would not have to wait until the winter market to be entered.

As he has no contract with another team, the full-back could be integrated immediately and be available to the coaching staff for the derby against spanish, which takes place on the 20th, and will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.