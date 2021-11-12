Xbox app update for PC brings support for custom mods and installs

With the update, players will be able to choose the installation folder and will have access to faster downloads

despite the PC Game Pass success, many users of the service have specifically complained about the Xbox app on the platform, which still has many bugs and issues when compared to other popular launchers such as Steam and Epic Games.

But Microsoft seems to be aware of the criticisms. With the latest app update, announced with the right to a video this Thursday (11), the company finally promises to support mods and allow the installation of games in custom directories, away from the Windows system folder.

Users will have the option to specifically choose which directory and disk drive the games will be installed. It will even be possible to set a new default destination in the app’s settings.

This should solve a series of bugs, such as errors when accessing files, problems with permissions on system folders and, mainly, the old failure in the uninstallation, which caused the loss of disk space, keeping ghost files from the games already removed.



– Continues after advertising –

Mod support at last!

In the video, the director of experiences at the Xbox division, Jason Beaumont, says that one of the challenges in dealing with the platform is the variety of installers and systems used, such as the UWP (Universal Windows Platform) apps. Microsoft has made a number of improvements that should result in fewer issues installing and running these apps.

Additionally, Beaumont points out that the feedback from the community was loud and clear. So they are finally implementing the Mods support, modifications on game files, made by users.

It will be possible browse game installation folders, move files, copy them to backup, among other operations. In the video, Megan Spurr even mentions a modification of Mass Effect 2 that switches all text fonts to Comic Sans.

Mod-compatible games will display this information directly on their main page, within the Xbox app, as shown in the screenshot below:



– Continues after advertising –

More improvements ahead

Jason promised that the update will also bring higher and steady download speeds for Xbox Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate users. Other improvements promised for this year and 2022 include optimizations to the HDR feature (with options in the Windows 11 Games Bar) and more support for developers, with implementation of achievements and plugin integration in Unreal Engine and Unity.

Finally, presenters also highlighted the new Cloud Gaming option, available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It allows streaming play, even on PCs that can’t run the newest games. The option will be highlighted on the home screen of the Xbox PC app.

Launch of new Xbox app for PC

Without setting a date, Microsoft says the App update will be available soon. The new version may be tested first by Xbox Insiders. To register for this program, access this link or follow the steps below:

Access the Microsoft store on Windows Look for the Xbox Insider Hub app Install the app and follow the steps described on screen

Considering that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer release is scheduled for December 8th, it’s highly likely that Microsoft will begin distributing the update before that date.

Activision Blizzard loses to Roblox the post of most valuable game company in the US

Sandbox game is already valued at $62 billion!



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Xbox/Microsoft