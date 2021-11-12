Xi Jinping is compared to Mao in the CCP’s 100-year resolution; read excerpts

Amid speculation over a third term for Xi Jinping and negotiations to get him to sit at the table with Joe Biden in a sign of truce and production of a climate deal between the two powers, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched the 100-year resolution of the organization paving the way for the current president to remain in power.

The document describes the current president as responsible for furthering the restructuring of China’s political and economic system, which began in the 1970s, and equates the current president’s name with that of figures such as Mao Tse-Tung and Deng Xiaoping, the two greatest leaders of the party since its foundation in 1921.

The Central Committee has decided that it will convene the 20th National Congress in Beijing for the second half of 2022, “with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core” and that it is the task of party members to “fully implement Xi Jinping’s thinking”, which it spells out the party’s intention to keep Xi for a third term.

The committee, which has 348 members, highlights what it calls “broader and deeper reforms in all areas” carried out by Xi Jinping since 2013, when he took over. “The system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is now more mature and well defined”, says the document.

And, in this perspective, of being a reformer, the current leader is closer to Deng Xiaoping, who started structural reforms in 1978, than to the revolutionary leader Mao Tse-Tung, who occupied power in 1922, with the movement of revolution cultural, until his death in 1976.

While attributing Xi’s merits to the potential to deepen reforms in China, the party claims the country’s rise from one of Asia’s poorest economies in the first half of the 20th century to the world’s second-largest economy in the early days. of the 21st century is related to the permanence of the “commitment to communist ideals and socialist convictions”.

Read the most important excerpts from the resolution.

pandemic conduct

“The external environment has grown increasingly complex and severe in the last year under the combined impact of global changes on a scale never seen in a century and the global coronavirus pandemic, while China faced extremely arduous tasks in preventing and controlling Covid. 19, as well as in economic and social development in the country. The Political Bureau held up the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and followed the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong’s Thought, Deng Xiaoping’s Theory (…) and Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Age”

Economic development

“Our economic development has become much more balanced, coordinated and sustainable. China’s economic strength, scientific and technological influence, and composite national strength have reached new heights. Our economy is now on a high-quality development path that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable and safe.”

self-sufficiency

“The Political Bureau (…) continued to follow the general principle of seeking progress while ensuring stability; fully applied the new development philosophy and accelerated efforts to promote a new pattern of development. The economy maintained a good pace, positive strides were made in building China’s scientific and technological self-sufficiency, and more progress was made in reforms and opening up.”

“Victory over poverty” and diplomatic advances

Complete victory was assured in the fight against poverty as scheduled, the well-being of the people was further improved, social stability was maintained; steady progress has been made in modernizing national defense and the armed forces; and the diplomacy of the main countries of China advanced on all fronts.

position in the world

“The main tasks of the Party in the period of the revolution of the new democracy were to oppose imperialism, feudalism and bureaucratic capitalism, to seek national independence and the liberation of the people, and to create the fundamental social conditions for the realization of national rejuvenation.”

Hong Kong and Taiwan

“The Central Committee adopted a series of measures to address the symptoms and root causes of relevant issues and resolutely implemented the principle that Hong Kong and Macau should be governed by patriots. These measures have helped to restore order in Hong Kong and ensure change for the better in the region (…) We are firmly opposed to separatist activities that seek ‘Taiwan independence’. We are firmly opposed to foreign interference.”

“People’s Democracy”

“With regard to political work, we have actively developed people’s democracy throughout the process, made comprehensive efforts to improve the institutions, standards and procedures of China’s socialist democracy, and further advanced the strengths of the Chinese socialist political system in a effort to consolidate and develop political stability, unity and dynamism.”

Popular participation

“Public participation in social governance is growing; social governance is smarter, more law-based and more specialized. We continue to develop a solid atmosphere in which people can live and work in peace and joy, and social stability and order prevail. As a result, the miracle of China’s long-term social stability continued.”

National defense

“The People’s Armed Forces underwent a complete revolutionary restructuring in preparation for the next step, while our defense capabilities grew in step with our economic strength (…) The military (…) took concrete actions to safeguard our national sovereignty, security and development interests (…) We increase security on all fronts and resist the many political, economic, ideological and natural risks, challenges and trials.”

21st century and the leadership of Xi

“[Xi Jinping] is the main founder of (…) Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This is the Marxism of contemporary China and the 21st century. It embodies the best of Chinese culture and ethos in our times and represents a new advance in adapting to the Marxism to the Chinese context (…) The Party established the central position of Comrade Xi Jinping in the Central Committee of the Party and in the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.”