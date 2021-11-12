Xiaomi must surprise and present “small” flagship with Xiaomi 12th generation

Samsung tried back in 2019 to bring small phones back to market with the Galaxy S10e. The proposal doesn’t seem to have worked, since the following year we didn’t see a new generation for the model.

Even so, Apple went the same way and launched iPhones Mini two years in a row. The results show that it will give up on this segment as well, but Xiaomi may be the next to have a small premium smartphone to conquer this audience.

According to insider Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is preparing a variant of the mi 12, called Xiaomi 12 Youth Edition, to be more compact than the others. It should offer iPhone 13 size for the Android market, with a screen that would reach up to 6.3 inches thanks to great screen use.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Playback/MyDrivers)

In terms of Xiaomi, a cell phone the size of the iPhone 13 would be really compact, as the company tends to bet most of its launches on screens of 6.4 inches or more. And as not every product in its catalog is a flagship, there is less aesthetic and construction care that ends up bringing edges that affect the final dimensions of the devices.

Furthermore, this variant would not bring an intermediate chip, but a top-of-the-line equivalent to the Snapdragon 870. It is common for Chinese flagship variants to bet on less sophisticated hardware in its various versions, but for this one, it would not be the case.

Larger sensor on Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 Youth Edition has no date to be announced, but it is known that the brand may just be waiting for Qualcomm to make the Snapdragon 898 official to make the flagship of the line official. After that, it is natural that variants arise.

The flagship model, therefore, is due to be announced in December, with a 50 megapixel primary camera up to 1/1.3 inch. Despite the amount of megapixels, the company can adopt a sensor with a smaller size compared to the previous generation. And of course, users can expect the “basics” of a premium phone: 120Hz refresh rate, super fast recharge, and attention to design details.

Source: MyDrivers