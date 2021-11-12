‘You’re crazy’ · TV News

After believing that his best friend was killed by drug dealers, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will be surprised to see Christian (Cauã Reymond) alive in A Place in the Sun. rich in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo. However, the janitor will revolt with the plan: “You might be crazy.”

In the scenes that will air from this Friday (12) , Ravi will decide to avenge the alleged death of Lara’s boyfriend (Andréia Horta) and will go after the drug dealers on the hill. Christian will then appear in front of his friend to stop him.

The worker will take Juan Paiva’s character to Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) apartment and explain the whole situation about the exchange of places with his dead brother.

Determined to take over the life of Barbara’s boyfriend (Alinne Moraes), the protagonist will say that the janitor needs to help him maintain the farce about his own death.

“Pay attention: everyone thinks I’m him. It turns out that alone I won’t handle it. And that’s why I ask you, please don’t leave me”, will beg the character of Cauã Reymond.

However, Ravi will not like having to lie to Lara and will still try to convince his childhood friend to resume his humble life. “What if I tell you I’m not going to do this? You may be crazy, but I’m not going to let you ruin your life,” the young man will shoot. The two will end up fighting ugly.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

