Zé Felipe reveals that he lost his virginity at age 12: ‘It was with a chore’ | celebrities

Published 11/11/2021 12:20 PM

Rio – Singer Zé Felipe revealed that he lost his virginity when he was 12 years old. Son of singer Leonardo was interviewed this week by the podcast “Podcats”, presented by his wife, Virgínia Fonseca, and the influencer by Camila Loures.

After revealing that she had sex for the first time at 12, Virginia was surprised. “I didn’t know it was 12 years old”, she said. In the sequence, the son of the singer Leonardo made the presenters laugh with a detail. “It was with a chore”, he fired.

During the chat, Zé Felipe revealed sexual experiences with his wife and confided in a “broached at the moment H” The singer said he confused an erotic duck with a toy of his daughter, Maria Alice, and that’s why he did it. “Is it over there [Virgínia] bought a duck. A duck. He keeps blinking and shaking. When she took the duck, I said no, no, no?. I broached it. I didn’t know, I thought Virginia had taken Maria Alice’s toy,” he recalled.

In the chat, Leonardo’s son also mentioned some items that Virginia already bought for them to spice up the relationship. “Bought it, it’s shaking on us. Then a peppermint spray. Don’t buy it, it grazed my head [pênis]”confessed