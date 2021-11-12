Zé Felipe shocks Virginia when he reveals how old he was when he lost his virginity, and recalls perrengue with a sex toy; watch

Zé Felipe’s life is an open book! The countryman, known for not speaking out, participated this Wednesday (10) in “Podcats”, a podcast led by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures. During the relaxed chat, Leonardo’s son ended up revealing the age at which he lost his virginity and left the presenters quite surprised.

“We could talk about his virginity, right? How old were you when you lost your virginity?”, asked the guest of the night, Leo Dias, to the musician. “Twelve years old I was!”, returned Zé, on the spot. “I didn’t know I was 12 years old”, commented Virginia. “Who was it with?!”, wanted to know the journalist, curious. “It was with a chore, it was a prostitute, paid”, amended the singer, causing laughter from those present.

During the conversation, Zé talked a little more about his intimate life and opened the game about gadgets he and Virgínia use to spice up sex. Laughing, the boy remembered the time the influencer came home with a vibrator in the shape of a duck — an item he ended up confusing with a toy of his daughter, Maria Alice.

“She got a train that shakes. You put it in the penis and it’s shaking. Only it’s tight, I think she bought the wrong size. And to boot?! Ah, she bought a duck. A duck! (laughter) He keeps blinking and shaking. One day we were there, when she got the duck, I said: ‘No, no, no’. Brooch. I broached it! I didn’t know, I thought Virginia had taken a toy from Maria Alice”, stated the artist, good-humored.

@podcatsoriginal VIRGINIA PURCHASED ER0T1C0S TOYS #podcatsoriginal #virginiafonceca #camilaloures #zefelipe ♬ Original Sound – Original Podcat Cuts

On Tuesday (9), Zé Felipe was interviewed on the podcast and of course he didn’t fail to edify the listeners with some hot news about other famous people… During the chat, the singer handed João Guilherme over and gave details of his younger brother’s stay. with Raissa Barbosa.

According to the musician, the two left together a party held in September, to commemorate the launch of the Virginia brand. “They left the We Pink party together. They stayed inside the car”, he stated. “Did they get together at the party? Is that where they stayed?”asked Maria Alice’s mother, impressed by the revelation. “They left together. I don’t know, in the car, I think”, completed Zé, shrugging. Check out: