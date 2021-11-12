Zé Felipe’s mother is startled to learn that he lost his virginity at 12

After Zé Felipe revealed in an interview with Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, on PodCats last Wednesday (10/11), that he lost her virginity at age 12, the country singer’s mother went public commenting that she didn’t know about this story. .
Surprised, Poliana commented in one of the posts in LeoDias’ Instagram column: “I didn’t know”. During the conversation, Zé also said that he and Virgínia use some erotic toys when they are dating and the ideas usually come from the digital influencer.
0
Another curious revelation: the singer said that his wife already arrived home with a duck. “She bought a duck. A duck! He keeps blinking and shaking. When she took the duck, I said: ‘No, no, no’. I broached it. I didn’t know, I thought Virginia had taken Maria Alice’s toy”, said the singer.