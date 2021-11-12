Zé Felipe’s mother is startled to learn that he lost his virginity at 12

After Zé Felipe revealed in an interview with Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, on PodCats last Wednesday (10/11), that he lost her virginity at age 12, the country singer’s mother went public commenting that she didn’t know about this story. .

Surprised, Poliana commented in one of the posts in LeoDias’ Instagram column: “I didn’t know”. During the conversation, Zé also said that he and Virgínia use some erotic toys when they are dating and the ideas usually come from the digital influencer.

Zé Felipe’s mother was surprised to discover that her son had lost his virginity so early. Zé Felipe’s mother was surprised to discover that her son had lost his virginity so early. Zé Felipe and Virginia (1 of 7) Ze Felipe and VirginiaLeo Franco / AgNews Zé Felipe, João Guilherme and Virginia (5 of 7) Zé Felipe, João Guilherme and VirgíniaLeo Franco / Agnews joão guilherme zé felipe camila loures virginia fonseca João Guilherme, Zé Felipe, Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca on Podcats Playback/YouTube 0

Another curious revelation: the singer said that his wife already arrived home with a duck. “She bought a duck. A duck! He keeps blinking and shaking. When she took the duck, I said: ‘No, no, no’. I broached it. I didn’t know, I thought Virginia had taken Maria Alice’s toy”, said the singer.