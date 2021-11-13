13-year-old teenager missing in DF arrived in Ceará using false document – Security

THE 13 year old missing in the Federal District (DF) and found in Massapê, in the North of Ceará, this Thursday (11), she traveled to the state using a fake document. The disappearance of the young woman was reported by the family last Friday (5).

According to the head of the Sobral Regional Police Station, Paulo Castro, the girl’s trip, who arrived in Ceará alone, was made possible by the use of forgery — in it, the young woman’s registered age was 18 years.

“When I got her documentation, I saw it right away. She already had a false document. She appeared to be 18 years old. And we believe that it was this false document that led her to be able to make a peaceful plane trip from Brasília to Fortaleza”, pointed out the delegate in an interview with TV Green Seas.

Seized, the document will undergo expert examination so that the forgery is attested. The investigation into the case will be under the responsibility of the Precinct for Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (dceca), who worked alongside the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) in discovering the girl’s whereabouts.

When found, she was accompanied by a 37-year-old man, with whom she would have initiated a relationship from social networks.

Investigation

Police investigations indicated “strong indications” that the teenager had come to Ceará. The PCDF obtained, according to the delegate, “important images” of her at Brasília Airport. Such data, together with images and information obtained by Dceca, were studied by the Police.

With that, the authorities discovered the name of a suspect and searched for information about the life of a man that the young woman met earlier in the year and established a long-distance relationship.

“From then on, we managed to start assembling this entire web, this tangle of pieces of this puzzle, and we were assembling it until we reached the conclusion that this boy really was with the girl”, highlighted Castro, adding that, initially, the investigation considered the occurrence of traffic of women.

The suspect even went to the Federal District, introducing himself as boyfriend to the teenager’s family. Family members, however, disapproved of the relationship.

Upon arriving in the State, the girl was received at the Fortaleza Airport by the man, with whom she went out and toured the Capital before going to the interior. The police arrived at the suspect after obtaining the address of all his family members.

“As soon as the Civil Police introduced themselves, he started to say that he knew what it was about and showed where the girl was, safe and sound,” said the police chief.

Mistreatment

To the Corporation, the man claimed to have structured the plan with the young woman because she was going through abuse at home. “So, to save her life, he would have decided to fund her coming here”, explains the head of the police station, noting that the man was responsible for the financial aspects relating to the girl’s journey.

The young woman, according to the press office of the Secretariat for Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), was sent back to the Federal District this Friday (12).

Disappearance

The girl disappeared last Friday, in the region of Samambaia Sul (DF). As per the newspaper Brazilian mail, she left home at 6 am on the pretext of having a tour of the school, even exchanging messages with her mother.

After 6 pm, the mother found her daughter’s delay strange and called the girl more than 30 times. Half an hour later, the woman received a Daughter’s SMS with the message “I’m in the classroom”, unusual on the part of the teenager.

Suspicious, the mother sought the girl’s school and discovered that her daughter was not at the institution on the date, in addition to the lack of tour in the school schedule.

An uncle of the young woman gave an opinion to the portal metropolises that the case of the niece serves as a warning to parents, who need to pay attention to their children at all times. “Sometimes they don’t show anything, but something may be happening.”