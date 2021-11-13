13th salary: who is entitled, what is the amount and when it will be paid

The end of the year is a time when the worker has several reasons to celebrate. The main one is that extra money that comes in to invest, spend or buy gifts for the whole family. This is the famous 13th salary, also known as Christmas bonus. But after all, do you know what this right is and who is entitled to receive it? The 13th salary was instituted in 1962, after the enactment of Law 4,090/1962. The benefit must be paid by the employer in two installments: the first between February 1st and November 30th and the second by December 20th. The first represents half of the salary that the worker receives.

13th salary is that extra money to invest, spend or buy gifts for the whole family at the end of the year. Credit: Silmara Gonçalves

Those entitled to it are registered employees, retirees, civil servants and pensioners. Those who are pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) received the two installments in May and June.

For workers with a formal contract, payment is based on their December salary, except for employees who receive variable salaries, through commissions or percentages. In this case, the 13th must make up the annual average of the values.

Those who had their working hours reduced in some period of 2021 must receive the 13th grade in full, based on the payment for the month of December, without the influence of temporary reductions in working hours and wages.

Workers who, even with reduced hours, do not receive the full benefit must contact the Labor Superintendence or the Labor Management to file a claim. Another option is to seek the category union.

In situations of people whose contract was suspended, the period without working will not count in the calculation for the benefit, unless they have provided at least 15 days of service in the month. In such cases, the month will be considered for the payment of the 13th.

DISCOUNTS

Contribution to INSS and Income Tax are levied on the 13th salary. Discounts occur on the second installment of the full benefit amount. FGTS is paid in both the first and second installments.

People who advanced their 13th salary on vacation do not receive the first installment this month (as they have already received it), only the second.

HOW IS THE PAYMENT DONE?

It is up to the employer to decide whether to pay in one or two installments. If you choose to pay only one installment, it must be done by November 30th. Payment made in a single installment in December is illegal.

If the employer does not respect the payment deadline or does not pay the amount due, it may be fined by the Ministry of Labor at the time of inspection, which will generate a fine of R$ 170.25 per employee.

Those who do not receive the first installment by the deadline must also contact the Labor Superintendence, Labor Management or the union of the category.

MORE RIGHTS

01 Workers with less than one year in the company They are entitled to a 13th salary proportional to the months worked for more than 15 days. For example, an employee who has worked for six months and 15 days should receive 7/12 of his salary as 13th grade. 02 sick pay Employees on sick leave receive the company’s 13th proportional salary up to the first 15 days of leave. From the 16th day onwards, the responsibility for payment is the responsibility of the INSS. 03 Female employees on maternity leave They also receive 13th salary. In this way, the employer will make the full and/or proportional payment (when accepted during the year) of the bonus. 04 Temporary and domestic workers Temporary workers are entitled to a 13th salary proportional to the months worked. Domestic workers also receive the bonus. 05 just cause If the employee is dismissed for just cause, he is not entitled to the proportional 13th salary. If you have received the first installment in advance, the amount must be deducted from the salary balance or other severance payments. 06 Termination without cause, request for dismissal or termination of contract The 13th must be paid proportionally. The value is calculated by dividing the full salary by 12, and multiplying it by the number of months actually worked (from 15 working days onwards).

OVERTIME, TIPS AND COMMISSIONS COUNT ON THE 13th?

Overtime and night hours are reflected in the 13th salary and must be included in the calculation basis of these amounts. It is in the second installment of the bonus that the average overtime hours worked are added.

To make the calculation, it is necessary to divide the total overtime hours by the months worked in the year to arrive at the monthly average hours. After that, the amount of overtime worked is calculated by dividing by the monthly working hours provided for in the contract.

As provided by law, you must pay an additional 50% on the amount of overtime worked, so it is necessary to multiply this amount by 1.5.

Tips and commissions were also included in the calculation basis of the 13th salary, as well as unhealthy and hazardous work surcharges. While travel allowances only affect the calculation basis if they exceed 50% of the salary received by the employee.

FAULTS

Unexcused absences, occurring between January 1st and December 31st of each year, will be considered for discount. If they are longer than 15 days within the same month, the employee will lose the right to 1/12 of the 13th salary.