3 Important Things About Prostate Cancer

November Blue is a worldwide movement that aims to raise awareness among men aged between 40 and 50 about prostate cancer. In Brazil, the tumor is the second that most affects men and should add more than 65,840 new cases in Brazil this year alone, according to INCA (National Cancer Institute).

The prostate is a male gland located in the lower abdomen. It is between the urethra, the tube through which urine is passed. The gland also produces part of the semen, a thick fluid that contains sperm and is released during sexual intercourse.

Symptoms include pain or burning when urinating, blood in the urine or semen, and the need to urinate several times during the day and night. The problem is that, in most cases, these symptoms are thought to be silent. According to the Brazilian Society of Urology, when symptoms begin to appear, 95% of cases are already at an advanced stage.

Thus, early diagnosis is among the factors that most corroborate the chances of cure. In addition to avoiding possible side effects of surgical and radiotherapy procedures, keeping urological exams up to date guarantees 90% chances of not developing advanced cases of the disease. In addition to directly contributing to healing.

It turns out that prostate cancer is still a taboo on the part of some men. Many patients only go to the doctor when they already have symptoms. This happens due to the lack of information about tests for detection.

the pharmacist Cleber Martins- Pharmacist at Drogarias Pacheco, explains that there are two most common types of exams. ”The first exam is the digital rectal exam, the most effective for early diagnosis. It is worth noting that it is painless and lasts less than ten seconds. Another essential test for early detection is the measurement of PSA (prostate specific antigen), based on blood collection carried out in the laboratory”, he comments.

Below is an understanding of 3 important facts about prostate cancer

Factors that contribute to tumor development

The exact cause of the development of prostate cancer is not known, but specialists configure some habits as being aggravating in the development of the disease;

Genetics contributes to the emergence when there are cases where the patient’s father or brother already had cancer.

Eating habits are among the biggest risk factors, as diets high in saturated fat contribute to sedentary lifestyles.

The use of anabolic steroids and smoking are also included.

Physical activities make a difference

Although there is still no scientific proof that prostate cancer can be avoided with physical activity, betting on a healthy lifestyle is an important point to keep the body healthy.

“INCA and the Ministry of Health agree that a healthy routine, balanced diet and other factors related to well-being can help prevent not only this, but also several other types of carcinoma”, ponders Dr. Andrey Soares, oncologist at the Oncoclinic Group in São Paulo

Treatment

Treatment of prostate cancer will depend on the stage of the disease. In the most common cases, the patient undergoes surgery, hormonal therapy and radiotherapy.

Sources: Health up to date; Dr. Andrey Soares, oncologist at Grupo Oncoclínicas; Cleber Martins, Pharmacist at Pacheco and Viva Bem Uol Drugstores