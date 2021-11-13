30-year luxury edition of Nevermind album is on Spotify

the disk nevermind, of Nirvana, finally won its long-awaited special version with 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which are unreleased. The release came in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary, which went on sale on September 24, 1991. The new version of the album is now available on Spotify. See below.

Among the previously unreleased and exclusive material are four full-length shows that document the band’s historic rise. The total time of the special version of the album is 4:15 am. Special release versions range from vinyl, Blu-ray, and CD, in addition to the digital version.

Recently, the album regained attention when the baby in the pool, spencer elden, decided to sue the band and the asset managers of Kurt Cobain for sexual exploitation of a minor. Elden appears on the cover of the record swimming towards a dollar bill.

Elden claims that the band had promised to cover the baby’s genitalia and, by not doing so, caused him lifelong damage. So he asks each to pay him compensation of at least $150,000.

