3rd dose worsens access of poor countries to vaccines against covid-19

The third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 that is being applied in several countries is hindering access to the first two doses in poor countries, said on Friday (12) the World Health Organization (WHO), revealing that they are daily being administered six times more booster doses than the initial ones.

“This is a scandal that must stop now. The vast majority of countries are ready to vaccinate, but they need the doses,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

WHO experts warned of the pandemic’s rising curve, especially in Europe, where two million cases were registered last week, the highest weekly number since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths in Europe on this upward curve — 27,000 — accounted for half of all that occurred in the world.

The organization said that to reach the goal of having 40% of the population of all countries vaccinated by the end of the year, 550 million additional doses are needed, equivalent to what is produced in just ten days.

The WHO would have so many doses to spare to distribute through the Covax platform — created to work for equitable access to vaccines — if most countries that have pledged to donate a total of 1.4 billion doses were to keep their word. So far, they’ve only delivered 20% of what was offered.

Several of these promises have not been fulfilled as 30 countries have started recommending a third dose to their populations, in some cases for the highest risk groups and in others for the general population.

“It’s no use boosting healthy adults or vaccinating children when there are health professionals, the elderly and high-risk people around the world who are still waiting for the first dose,” said Tedros, saying the exception must be whoever they have a system. that malfunctions and should be boosted.