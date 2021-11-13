4 JBL models for less than R$300 on Black Friday 2021

Black Friday will inspire a series of discounts throughout the month of November. So you can start getting ready to compare prices and choose your new favorite product. If you’re looking for a speaker, you know that JBL has a name in producing bluetooth speakers.

Check the devices that the Gizmodo Brazil set aside for you to buy for up to R$300:

JBL Charge 3

The box has a Bluetooth connection, a USB port and a memory card. It is portable, emits strong bass, has a built-in microphone, an option to answer calls, and is compatible with Android and iOS. Its frequency is 75Hz-20kHz and there are two speakers with a power of 10W (20W in total). The battery lasts approximately 10 hours — this may vary depending on volume and content. You find the model by BRL 189.00.

JBL GO2

One of the best features of this bluetooth speaker is its water resistance — making it ideal for placing on the edge of a pool, for example. Wirelessly stream music through bluetooth for up to 5 hours. The Go 2 also offers a crystal-clear phone calling experience with its built-in noise-canceling speaker. power of ‎3.1 W. Costs BRL 172.84.

JBL Clip3

Waterproof, ultra-portable, ultra-resistant, the box is a good choice for outdoor adventures. It offers 10 hours of playback, powered by a 1000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. At the touch of a button, the speakerphone, with noise and echo cancellation, is activated for phone calls. Attached strap lets you hang it on your bike, backpack or purse. The price? BRL 235.60.

JBL Wind 2

The device is a portable speaker with multiple attachments, for those who enjoy listening to music on the go. It has 5W power and IPX7 waterproof rating. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours of playback, and the device also has the FM radio function. leave by BRL 278.90.