5 extensions to use on iPhone Safari

iOS 15 introduced users to a Safari renovated and with many new features — among them, the possibility to install browser extensions. A long-time popular feature on desktops, extensions available for the iPhone’s default browser can enhance the experience of interacting with web pages.

Best extensions to download on iPhone Safari

Here at Canaltech, we’ve done a full article on how to add and manage extensions in iPhone Safari. Now that you know the whole process, it’s time to know which 7 extensions you need to download and use on your iPhone. Check out the list below:

1. Noir

If you are an iPhone Dark Mode fan, Noir is a great extension for you. It adds the feature to all webpages and allows you to easily adjust settings to improve your fit. Although it costs R$16.90 to install it, it’s certainly worth getting this extension.

Add Dark Mode to Safari pages – Image: Disclosure/App Store

2. Firefox Focus

Need privacy when browsing your device? Firefox Focus is a browser that facilitates private browsing on websites, blocking trackers and featuring a trash button to delete all history, cookies, passwords and cached files with one touch.

Firefox Focus is a great extension for private browsing – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

3. FamiSafe

Does your child have a smartphone and you have no idea what he’s been seeing on the internet? FamiSafe is an extension for Safari that has several functions to control what is being accessed in the browser, such as content filters, screen time control, app blocking and YouTube content detection.

Provide safe Safari browsing with this extension – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

4. Notebook

Voted by Apple one of the best apps of 2016, Notebook offers a Safari extension for you to take notes quickly. With it, it is possible to write notes, add images and audios, lists, PDF’s, documents, among others. The app has functions similar to Notes, native to iOS, and allows you to organize notes by grouping, or notebooks. The extension is very practical and simple to use.

Make quick notes in Safari and organize them in notebooks – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

5. Bring!

The Bring! is an extension for Safari that provides shopping lists for the user to improve their planning. They are fully shareable and you can, for example, prepare a grocery list for the supermarket and send it to someone else. The extension also saves loyalty card and has smart search to improve your searches.

Organize your shopping lists through the app or directly in Safari – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like the directions? Take advantage of each extension to further enhance your Safari browsing experience.