5 headphones up to R$300 to buy on Black Friday 2021

It’s coming! There are a few days left for the Black Friday promotions — which takes place on November 26 — to start in earnest. For those who are thinking of buying a headphone of these new via bluetooth or even more traditional models, the chance is now.

To guide your choice, Gizmodo Brazil has separated 5 models of headphones up to R$ 300 for all tastes.

Check out:

1 – JBL Tune 215 tws True Wireless

The JBL Tune 215 tws True Wireless via bluetooth headset is one of the public’s darlings. It delivers up to 25 hours of battery life (up to 5 hours with headphones and up to 20 hours using the case). The headset is available in two colors: white and black. You find the product for R$ 269.10.

2 – Xiaomi – AirDots 3

The headset comes equipped with the new Qualcomm 304.0 that delivers great performance for all your activities — like playing your favorite games without any audio delay. It is also sweat and splash proof. The headphones can be purchased for R$ 219.70.

3 – Apple – EarPods

A more traditional wired model, for those who prefer not to risk losing their phone around. Apple’s EarPods have wires that are 3.5mm thick and come in white. The headset has a built-in microphone and control, which allows you to adjust the volume, control music and video playback, and answer and end calls by touching the cord. You can purchase the phone for R$197.10.

4 – Philips Headphone TAH5205BK/00

Could not miss a headphone tip. For those who enjoy listening to a big sound and can’t afford to spend so much, it’s worth checking out the Philips Headphone TAH5205BK/00 Wireless Drivers 40mm Bluetooth V5.0 headset. The device has a bass boost button and a duration of up to 29 hours of playback on a 2-hour charge via USB-C. With R$ 285.71 you guarantee yours.

5 – Overbeats Pro

If you want a bluetooth headset, but feel more secure with it fully attached to your ear, there’s the Overbeats Pro option. In-ear headphones are great for those who are physically active. In addition to being water resistant, they last for up to 9 hours and also feature a noise canceling feature. The price? BRL 260.