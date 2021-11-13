5 trivia + watch the short by Taylor Swift

The short film written and directed by Taylor Swift illustrates the story of the 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

After five months of waiting since the launch announcement, the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is finally between us and he arrives accompanied by the “All Too Well: The Short Film”! The re-recording of the fourth studio album by Taylor Swift arrived at dawn this Friday (12), with 30 tracks in total, nine of them “From The Vault”, never released before.

Among the unreleased tracks, the most anticipated by the singer’s fans since the beginning, was the extended version of “All Too Well”, one of the most loved songs on the fan base since the release of the first version of the album. “All Too Well (10 Minutes Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” it is exactly 10 minutes and 13 seconds long, containing 7 more stanzas than the originally released song.

During the months of waiting for the re-recording of the “Red” fans missed the release of a lead single to lead the new era. But Taylor Swift once again decided to innovate and surprise his audience! Instead of an ordinary music video, she decided to write and direct her own short film, inspired by the story told in “All Too Well”.

The movie stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien and is about 15 minutes long. The script and direction were left to Taylor herself, who thought of every detail to please the fans.

Throughout the day, thousands of people stayed on YouTube awaiting the movie’s release and chatting about expectations in the online chat. Now, “All Too Well: The Short Film” is now available around the world and can be seen on YouTube! Check out some fun facts about the production.

5 fun facts about “All Too Well: The Short Film”

1. Age difference between actors

As soon as Taylor Swift announced the release of the film and the actors who would star in it, the swifties quickly went looking for the details thought by the singer for the production. One of the things that caught the most immediate attention was the age difference between Dylan O’Brian and Sadie Sink. While the actor recently turned 30 years old, Sadie is 19, making an 11-year difference.

Taylor’s fans quickly associated the choice of the two protagonists with the age difference she and Jake Gyllenhaal they had during the time they dated, since “All Too Well” it was inspired by their relationship. At the time, the artist was 20 years old, while Jake was 29.

“Recorded on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant Rina Yang. Plan your party to attend or grab your blanket and curl up in a ball. Whichever way you want to watch “All Too Well Short Film” it will be out tomorrow at 9:00 pm”

2. Film cover

Taking a deeper look at the cover of the short film, it is also possible to see the work done by Taylor to bring the film as close as possible to the heartbroken reality she experienced at the time when the “Red” was released in 2012. The characterization of the characters and the way they are represented in the image manages to convey the exact message.

As Sadie’s eyes are open looking towards Dylan’s eyes, he looks down as he can’t meet her eye to eye. In this way, Taylor wanted to get the message across that Jake knew he was to blame for the troubled love story the two had lived. It is also possible to note that the actress’ position is similar to Taylor’s on the original album cover.

3. Stakeholders’ roster

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Taylor talked about the process of talking to the actors to invite them to participate in the film. The singer revealed that she first talked to Sadie Sink and was happy when she first accepted the invitation. “The only two people I imagined playing the characters were Sadie and Dylan. I spoke to Sadie first and if she hadn’t accepted I don’t think I would have made the movie. I would be like ‘this is a sign.’

However, to the delight of Taylor and all the fans, Sadie and Dylan immediately accepted the invitation to be a part of the film. “I’ve watched everything Dylan has done, I’m a huge fan. Of the two, in fact”, he completed.

Swift also said that she enjoys working with friends, as she doesn’t like having to convince someone to participate in a project. “I’ve never done a short film before. I’ve directed a few videos already, but I kind of needed to talk to people who believe I’m capable.”

4. Chemistry between actors

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Taylor told about the chemistry that involved the two protagonists throughout the entire process of filming the scenes.

In her participation on the program, she told about a specific scene in the film where there was a lot of tension between the two characters. “They were so electric and improvising a lot of the things they were doing. We couldn’t get the camera out of them. We were unable to cut or edit. So there’s a single, long take that lasts for a long time and when you watch it, you don’t notice it.”

The take is about the fight in the kitchen, after the meeting of his friends, in which she felt out of place and left out by her lover.

5. Premiere in New York

To complete the extensive outreach schedule, Taylor has even prepared an event for premiere of the film, as with the great Hollywood productions. In New York, she gathered the actors, their family and fans to watch the short exclusively.

Guests even received a package of tissue paper, predicting that tears would be inevitable for those who attended. “All Too Well: The Short Film”. “It’s really fun that they came here, they’re screaming and singing. We have fans who were invited. It’s a real celebration between us. We’ve been like this for a long time and I’m happy to honor that. I’m having so much fun!” said Taylor during the event.

Have you watched the short? Comment with us on Twitter!