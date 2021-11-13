5G auction: winner of the lot that includes highways will have to cover an additional 4.3 thousand km with internet | Economy

The 5G auction notice predicts that the winning company of the national lot in the 700 MHz band will have, in return, invest in the coverage of 31,417 thousand kilometers of federal highways with fourth generation (4G) or higher mobile internet signal.

However, the notice also provides that, in case of premium, part of this amount must be applied to cover more stretches (the 4,367 kilometers). With that, the The total extension of highways that the company will have to cover with an internet signal will be 35,784 kilometers.

5G Auction; see the winners

Premium is the bid amount that is above the required minimum price. In the case of the national lot in the 700 MHz band sold by Winity, the minimum bid was R$ 157.6 million.

In other words, the R$ 1.4 billion offered by Winity is 806% higher than the minimum required by Anatel and the government for the 700 MHz band.

5G auction moves BRL 47.2 billion, below government expectations

According to Anatel, by the rule established in the notice, the premium will guarantee coverage of another 4,367 kilometers of highways, bringing the total to 35,784 kilometers.

Today, the federal road network has 125,054 kilometers, of which 57,593 kilometers are served by some mobile technology (2G, 3G and/or 4G).

The 700 MHz band was one of four offered at the 5G auction. The others were 2.3 GHz (gigahertz), 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

Frequency bands act as “avenues” in the air. It is through them that the data transmission service is carried out. The authorization period for exploring the 700 MHz band is 20 years, renewable.

Altogether, the auction moved R$47.2 billion, R$4.8 billion of which was collected by the government and the rest in mandatory investments.

According to Anatel, Winity will have to invest a total of R$ 2.3 billion to fulfill the obligations foreseen in the notice.

The highways selected to receive the signal were considered strategic for the transport of passengers and for the flow of agricultural production. The selection was made by the Ministry of Communications, with the support of Anatel.

According to the government, the obligation was included in the notice because it was an old demand from drivers, passengers and truck drivers.

Among the main highways that should receive 4G or 5G mobile internet are:

BR-101 (links Touros-RN to São José do Norte-RS);

BR-116 (links Fortaleza-CE to Jaguarão-RS);

BR-135 (links São Luís-MA to Sete Lagoas-MG);

BR-163 (links Tenente Portela-RS to Santarém-PA);

BR-242 (links Maragogipe-BA to Sorriso-MT); and

BR-364 (links Cordeirópolis-SP to Mâncio Lima-AC).

The timetable for compliance with the highway connectivity obligation provides that:

until December 2023, 10% of the selected sections (except for the additional ones, coming from the premium) will have to be covered with mobile internet, following the priority order established in the notice;

by December 2024, at least 20% of the sections;

by December 2025, at least 50% of the sections;

by December 2026, at least 70% of the sections;

by December 2027, at least 90% of the sections;

until December 2028, 100% of the stretches, with the exception of the additional stretches, coming from the premium;

until December 2029, 100% of the sections resulting from the procedure for converting goodwill into additional commitments.