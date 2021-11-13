80% of Brazilians have had mood swings due to debt worries

posted on 11/13/2021 06:00



(credit: Thiago Fagundes/CB/DA Press)

A survey carried out by Agreement Certo — a company that acts as a connection between indebted people and partner companies — found that about 80% of consumers have or have already had mood swings due to concerns related to debt. The main symptoms mentioned by respondents were: insomnia, reported by 76% of respondents; anxiety crisis (74%); low productivity (66%); and discussions at home (62%).

According to the survey, not being able to provide the basics for the family, paying the bills or getting a dirty name are the main concerns of the indebted. In November, the number of Brazilians who had some debt grew for the 11th consecutive month, reaching 74.6% of families, according to the National Trade Confederation (CNC). According to the most recent data from Serasa, there are 62 million people in debt in Brazil, responsible for debts of R$ 208.46 billion.

“It is common for debts to affect people’s mental health in several aspects, including when we talk about the fear of not getting a job because I have a dirty name,” said Bruna Alleman, financial educator at Concord Certo. “But there are ways out, and it is possible to renegotiate debts without bureaucracy,” he explained.

Most interviewees reported being indebted on their credit card (56%), one of the means of payment that Brazilians use the most. According to psychologist Olga Tessari, a large part of debt occurs because people use shopping as a counterpoint to personal problems. “Many times the person was already anxious and uses shopping as a way to try to relieve this anxiety, distract the mind, have the joy of acquiring a new product,” he explained.

In the list of items that make the indebted sleepless, there are also debt renegotiations (36%), store installments (30%) and loans (29%). Regarding the value of debts, 39% of respondents reported having commitments above R$3,000. In addition, almost 60% said they had debt for more than a year, a fact that, according to Bruna, emphasizes the importance of financial education.

Olga Tessari points out that it is important to be calm when buying. “You have to stop, breathe, and think if it’s really worth making that purchase. It’s not just stopping shopping. It’s necessary to understand the causes of anxiety, which leads to the search for a moment of pleasure when shopping, and learn to deal with them.”

*Intern under supervision of Odail Figueiredo