9,000 bookings in three weeks

Fiat Pulse reaches the mark of 9,000 units reserved through pre-sale in the national market in three weeks.

Herlander Zola, director of Brand Fiat South America and Commercial Operations Brazil, celebrates:

“Doing a hypothetical exercise, if we license these vehicles in the same month, Fiat Pulse would be the leader in the sales ranking in Brazil”.

Manufactured in Betim-MG, Fiat Pulse arrives as a subcompact SUV that promises to reach the Top 10 in the ranking and possibly even fight for market leadership.

With Firefly 1.3 and GSE 1.0 Turbo engines, Pulse is offered in five versions, being Drive 1.3 manual, Drive 1.3 CVT, Drive 1.0 Turbo CVT, Audace 1.0 Turbo CVT and Impetus 1.0 Turbo CVT.

In 1.3, already tuned for the Proconve L7, the Pulse has 98 hp in gasoline and 107 hp in ethanol, in addition to 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second.

The attraction of the cart, the GSE 1.0 Turbo, comes with 125 horsepower in the petroleum product and 130 horsepower in the vegetable fuel, both with 20.4 kgfm of torque at 1,750 rpm. The exchange is also CVT and with Sport mode that changes the powertrain.

According to Fiat, the first Pulse deliveries have already started, but the brand faces the adversities of semiconductor supply, reminding customers that the deadline for billing the cars is up to 90 days.

In other words, there is no point in being in a hurry, especially as Fiat is one of the manufacturers that are being most affected by the shortage of chips in the world market. The priority is to supply the network of 521 concessionaires throughout the country.

As Pulse is the highest-volume product expected since Argo, Fiat is expected to direct most of the components to the model, as well as to Strada, which is currently the brand’s main player, even leading the National market.