A 54-year-old woman replaces a daughter who was born without a uterus and is pregnant with her own grandson in her belly

Mother carries her grandson in her belly – Photo: Personal Archive

A 54-year-old woman is 30 weeks pregnant, with her grandson in her belly

Your daughter Meagan can’t get pregnant because she doesn’t have a uterus

There were three unsuccessful attempts at artificial insemination, until the pregnancy happened

A 54-year-old woman spared no effort to make her daughter’s dream of becoming a mother a reality. Even at old age and at health risks, Maree Arnold became pregnant again to give a child to Meagan White.

The case was reported on Friday by the Daily Mirror newspaper. Australian Maree explained that her daughter, Meagan, was diagnosed at age 17 with a rare Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, meaning she was born without a uterus and is unable to become pregnant.

Now 28, Meagan feared that her dream of being a mother would never come true after a Canadian woman, who would serve as a surrogate for her and her husband, lost her baby 21 weeks pregnant in March of last year.

“Everyone was heartbroken, and after that I was giving up. Then, with the onset of the pandemic, travel to other countries was banned. Everything seemed impossible,” recalled Meagan.

mother applies

Maree remembers being devastated by the loss of her grandson and never imagined that she could serve as a “replacement” for her daughter’s pregnancy. After much research, medical and psychological consultations and legal procedures, the woman decided, at the age of 54, to apply.

Maree was already in menopause and therefore had to take medication to reverse the process and prepare her body for pregnancy, which would be performed through artificial insemination.

Maree and then-baby Meagan – Photo: Personal Archive

After three failed embryo transfer attempts, the fourth was a success. Currently, Maree is 30 weeks old and, even 22 years after her last pregnancy, she said she feels good about giving her daughter that dream.

“It’s a very special experience for me, I’m in heaven to do this for my daughter. I think there are many ways to get pregnant these days, that was just another option. We really want to show people that this is possible. And I can’t wait to meet my grandson,” he commented.