‘A Fazenda 13’: Aline Mineiro fights Dayane Mello after model doesn’t take over talks about Marina Ferrari | Television



Peoas discussed during dynamics for ‘Hora do Faro’ – Reproduction

Peas discussed during dynamics for ‘Hora do Faro’reproduction

Published 11/12/2021 18:44

Rio – The atmosphere was tense in “A Fazenda 13”, this Friday (12), during the recording of the dynamics of “Hora do Faro”. Aline Mineiro fought with Dayane Mello after the model denied that she criticized Marina Ferrari’s body.

In a game where participants needed to place a pawn for each news item, Marina Ferrari selected Dayane to print the news “Pawn who is champion in the exchange of masks”. The woman from Alagoas recalled the criticism that the model made about her body and Dayane said it was a lie.

“They went to gossip a lie. You’re a big beast, that’s what you are. You’re fake, you twice voted for the boy to go away. You raise horrible, bad flags. You’re a big plant,” Dayane shouted.

“Poorly educated, are you going to let me speak? I don’t raise any flags,” snapped Marina. Aline Mineiro, who was at Dayane’s side when the boy criticized Marina’s “muscular body”, joined the conversation and argued with her former friend.

“Beat your chest and take over. You know what you said standing on the couch [durante a festa]. When you said I was nothing, that I looked like a poodle. Short-haired woman doesn’t have an ounce of sensuality. Take over, Dayane. Beat your chest, as a woman, and assume what you say,” added Aline, who also reminded Rodrigo Faro of Dayane’s criticisms of her new look.

“Congratulations, Aline. You’re amazing. This is your little game,” Day ended.

Later, in the same dynamic, Aline explained the end of her friendship with Dayane. “She spent the whole time talking about me behind my back. It took me a while to wake up and walk away,” he declared.