a great ally in cough relief, discover its benefits

This Friday, November 12th, Casa &Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website, brings you a guide about the eucalyptus, a species of tree native to Australia, which belongs to the family of Myrtaceae. Despite being cultivated here, Brazilian biomes are harmful to eucalyptus plantations, due to the exorbitant amount of water in the soil. However, there are several monoculture areas that meet the economic demand for the production of cellulose, used in the manufacture of paper, charcoal and wood.

O eucalyptus it is used for the production of essential oils. Its leaves are dried, crushed and distilled in order to release the oil. This is widely used due to its medicinal properties, as an agent to relieve cough and promote oral health.

Benefits of regular consumption of eucalyptus

Therefore, check out the main advantages of using the plant below.

Relieves coughs

For a long time, eucalyptus essential oil has been used to relieve coughs. Even some medicines have a percentage of eucalyptus essential oil as one of their active ingredients. Therefore, it is necessary to massage the chest and throat to relieve the symptoms of coughs, colds and flu.

Helps to remove mucus from the chest

Inhaling steam with essential oil helps loosen mucus so that it is coughed up. To achieve this effect, you will need to dilute three drops of the product with a tablespoon of coconut oil, applying to the chest.

Improves asthma attacks and sinusitis

Inhaling oil vapor improves these conditions. Thus, eucalyptus is able to block asthma symptoms. However, people allergic to the plant should not take this inhalation as it will make the case worse.

Reduces bad breath

It has antibacterial properties that help fight the germs that cause bad breath. Therefore, eucalyptus is present in many mouthwashes.

Relieves herpes symptoms

In its composition are anti-inflammatory properties that alleviate herpes symptoms. In addition, eucalyptus oil can reduce the pain of a cold sore, speeding up the healing process.

In conclusion, the eucalyptus it is very beneficial for health. Its essential oil has amazing properties. However, remember that in order to obtain its benefits, its consumption must be regular.

